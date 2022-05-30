Rockies 7, Marlins 1: The late inning magic

Ryan Feltner didn’t have a bad day, he just had one bad pitch. A pitch that Jesús Sánchez literally tore the leather off of. That 496-foot home run was long gone, a no-doubter, a shockingly long ball into right field and was the difference maker in the first six innings of this game.

Aside from that jaw-dropping home run, the first six innings were very quiet and tame, unless you are a pitching nerd. Ryan Feltner and Pablo López truly had a pitching duel and the score remained 1-0 Marlins until the bottom of the seventh inning. Both pitchers really came out to show us what they had, and it resulted in a really great outing for both.

Beat up the Marlins bullpen, I suppose?

The Colorado Rockies came out hot in the seventh inning as soon as Lopez was done pitching for the day. Brendan Rodgers and Sam Hilliard were on the corners with no outs when Garrett Hampson bunted his way on base and loaded them up for Yonathan Daza. Daza had a bases-clearing double to give the Rockies a lead for the first time in this game. It didn’t end there, though. Charlie Blackmon brought Daza home on a single.

Let the scoring continue

The Rockies couldn’t give up with just a three-run lead could they? No, they had to keep it going in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Brendan Rodgers and Sam Hilliard singled to get on base (wait, this sounds familiar?) and Garrett Hampson tripled to bring both of them home.

Yonathan Daza then brought Hampson home on a sacrifice fly.

And that my friends, gave the Rockies a six-run lead going into the ninth inning. Lucas Gilbreath was tasked with closing out the game and he did it flawlessly.