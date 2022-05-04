Colorado Rockies game no. 24 thread: Patrick Corbin vs Austin Gomber

UPDATE: Due to a rain delay, this game is now scheduled to begin at 7:05pm MDT.

The Rockies had a disappointing start to their three-game series with the Nationals, as they lost big on Tuesday. They’ll try to right the ship in game two when Austin Gomber takes the hill against fellow lefty Patrick Corbin.

Gomber (1-2, 3.86 ERA) is making his fourth start of the season. His first start was tough, his second was great, and his third was solid, so he’ll be looking to build on this momentum. Gomber has made one career start versus Washington - back in 2018, when he was with the Cardinals. In that outing, he tossed six shutout innings and allowed just three hits while striking out six batters, though he did issue four free passes. Gomber will look to improve upon this in his second career matchup against the Nationals.

The veteran Patrick Corbin (0-4, 8.69 ERA) is off to a tough start this season, mostly owing to two starts in particular. Those two are an April 12th start at the Braves (2 2⁄ 3 innings, six earned runs) and and April 22nd start against the Giants (1 2⁄ 3 innings, seven earned runs). Those two appearances aside, the nine-year veteran has pitched decently, and his most recent outing against the Marlins in which he threw six innings of two-run ball was his strongest thus far. The lefty has extensive history against the Rockies - 25 appearances between the Diamondbacks and Nationals - and owns a 4.71 ERA in those games.

Charlie Blackmon has benefited the most from those encounters, as he’s hitting .289 in his 45(!) appearances against Corbin. C.J. Cron is 3-for-8, Elías Díaz is 5-for-12, Ryan McMahon is 5-for-9, Brendan Rodgers is 3-for-6...what I’m saying is, expect some offense from the Rockies tonight, especially considering the massive split in success they’ve had versus lefties as opposed to right-handers.

May the Force be with the Rockies!

First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: