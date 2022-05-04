Rockies 5, Nationals 2: The Rise of Sky-Rock-ers

The Colorado Rockies only scored in one inning, but that was enough to best the Nationals on Wednesday. They backed up a very nice start from Austin Gomber and collected the victory in game two of their three-game set with Washington. In a game shorter than the Last Jedi, it was the Rockies who gained the rank of master.

The Empire Strikes Back

The Rockies were clearly unhappy with the results of their game with the Nats on Tuesday, and came back revitalized on Wednesday. Leading the charge was Austin Gomber who, like Poe Dameron, seemed destined to captain his squad and lead them to victory. He did so by way of his best start of the season thus far - 6 2⁄ 3 innings with two runs allowed on seven hits and a walk with six strikeouts.

Gomber mixed his pitches well and kept Washington guessing throughout the game. His sole blemishes were a two-out RBI single for César Hernández in the third inning and a Lane Thomas solo home run in the fifth. Beyond that, the left-hander looked calm as Qui-Gon Jinn as he kept the visiting bats at bay.

Austin Gomber

6.2 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO pic.twitter.com/AhLh07GOeO — RoxGifsVids (@RoxGifsVids) May 5, 2022

“A Jedi uses the Force for knowledge and defense”

Have the Rockies been practicing Form III Soresu? The way they have been prioritizing defense, it sure seems that way. Colorado’s defensive unit managed to turn four more double plays on the evening, putting their season total at 38. Their slick-fielding infield is currently on pace to turn the most double plays in a single season - can they continue their historic momentum?

Daniel Bard strikes out Juan Soto pic.twitter.com/hOFKgN4Vb6 — RoxGifsVids (@RoxGifsVids) May 5, 2022

“Do or do not - there is no try”

The Rockies offense struggled against Patrick Corbin for much of the game (don’t let the box score fool you - he was dominant at various points of the contest, including retiring the last nine Colorado batters faced). Like a Death Star exhaust port, though, one well-placed shot can make all the difference.

That happened in the bottom of the fourth inning, which saw Ryan McMahon set the table with a one-out single. Brendan Rodgers followed with a single of his own, and Yonathan Daza (he who has not yet struck out this season) reached thanks to an error by Nats shortstop Alcides Escobar. The bases were now loaded for José Iglesias with one out. This is where the fun begins!

Iglesias sent the very first pitch of the at-bat into the gap between center and right field, scoring two runs and giving the Rockies a 2-1 lead.

Connor Joe then followed with his second triple of the season to score two more runs and double the Colorado run total.

They’d then add a fifth run on Charlie Blackmon’s RBI groundout, which was more than enough to back up Gomber’s great start. After Tyler Kinley and Daniel Bard (who hasn’t yet walked a batter this season!) combined to shut the door on the Nationals, the Rockies high-fived amid the victory to improve to 14-10. Yub nub!

Up Next

More Star Wars puns? No, tomorrow is just the series finale against the Nationals, who will have a fresh bullpen after not using a single reliever on Wednesday. Aaron Sanchez (1-1, 6.75 ERA) gets the ball for Washington, while Antonio Senzatela (2-1, 3.66 ERA) toes the rubber for the Rox.

First pitch is at 1:10 MDT. See you then!