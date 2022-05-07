Colorado Rockies game no. 27 thread: Kyle Freeland vs Zach Davies

Last night a pithing duel ended in a disappointing loss for the Rockies in Arizona. The Arizona Diamondbacks are currently in the basement of the NL West, but if they continue their winning streak (currently at four games) they could leap past both the San Francisco Giants and the Rockies, something the Rockies can stop of they can find a way to end that streak tonight.

Kyle Freeland (1-3, 4.85 ERA) will look to lead the Rockies to their first victory in the desert this season. Freeland is coming off of his best start so far this season against the Cincinnati Reds where he went seven innings only giving up one run on four hits. That one run was a home run, which was the third home run Kyle has given up this season.

Zach Davies (1-1, 4.24 ERA) will be opposite Freeland tonight. His last outing ended in a no-decision for the right-handed pitcher. He pitched five full innings, giving up only three hits to the St. Louis Cardinals. In those five innings, three runs were plated, though none of them were earned. Like Freeland, he is entering tonights game after a solid outing.

It appears as if tonight will be evenly matched when it comes it pitching, but the Rockies will need to fine some more offensive power at Chase Field if they plan on tying up the series before tomorrow. They can’t expect to win if they have 13 straight batters retired like they saw last night.

First Pitch: 6:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain, MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: