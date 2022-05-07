Rockies 4, Diamondbacks 1: It was a ninth inning miracle!

Am I hearing crickets or was tonight’s game just very quiet for most of the night? Yes, there were moments that were frustrating and nerve-wracking, but the game remained scoreless through 7 1⁄ 2 innings. Then it seemed like a light switch was flipped and things started getting interesting in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The three big, early moments of interest

In the bottom of the second inning, Kyle Freeland picked off Christian Walker on a throw to CJ Cron. A fun way to end the inning, in my opinion.

In the bottom of the third inning, Kyle Freeland and José Iglesias both made an “uh-oh.” Daulton Varsho singled on a soft ball just over the mound. Freeland immediately tried to catch the ball, but ultimately deflected it and made it impossible for there to be any play. Iglesias then overthrew the ball to CJ Cron letting Varsho advance to second. You hate to see it.

And then, the sixth inning left me biting my nails. Kyle Freeland loaded up the bases with two outs, which is never good. Despite being in a bad spot, Freeland was able to end the inning with a ground out from Nick Ahmed. No damage done, but the quiet, uneventful innings were about to end.

The inning that changed things

After recording the first out in the bottom of the eighth inning, Alex Colomé walked Jordan Luplow, who then immediately stole second and third base. Yes, you read that right. He stole both bases. The Rockies challenged the call on the play at third base, but it was confirmed, the runner was safe. Aggressive base-running from the D-backs paid off for them. Colomé then walked Ketel Marte, and all of a sudden the Rockies seemed to be in a predicament.

Luplow just got 22% of his career steals in the last 5 minutes. — Manny Randhawa (@MannyOnMLB) May 8, 2022

Christian Walker then doubled on a line drive that Charlie Blackmon was unable to handle. The Diamondbacks took a 1-0 lead. After an intentional walk to David Peralta, the Rockies were able to end the inning with a double play.

The ninth inning miracle

The Colorado Rockies had been unable to score in 16 straight innings. CJ Cron was able to snag a hit in the top of the ninth inning. Garrett Hampson was then tasked with pinch-running, hoping that his speed would be a benefit to the Rox. Ryan McMahon was able to single. There were two on, no outs. Elias Díaz struck out. Brendan Rodgers hit into a fielders choice. The game rested in the hands of Yonathan Daza.

You know what? He did it. The scoreless streak ended and the Rockies were able to tie up the game on a Daza single. José Iglesias then snuck a hit right on through, giving the Rockies the lead. And then I blinked during a Connor Joe at-bat and all of a sudden the Rockies had three-run lead.

Kidding, I saw it. Connor Joe had a beautiful hit and then Iglesias was able to cross the plate on a throwing error from Jordan Luplow.

The ninth inning was not too hard for Bard

After a less than ideal leadoff walk, the bottom of the ninth inning became an easy one for the Rockies and Daniel Bard. Ryan McMahon was moved to first base and made an impressive catch for the first out. Truly, with that ball, if you blinked you likely missed that beautiful line out. But don’t worry, I have you covered. Bard was then able to strike out Daulton Varsho and after an easy ground out for the final out, the Rockies could high-five after evening up the series with tonight’s win.

Up Next

The Rockies and Diamondbacks will face off one more time tomorrow in a rubber match. Germán Márquez (0-2, 6.92 ERA) starts for Colorado, while Zac Gallen (1-0, 1.27 ERA) will pitch for the D-backs.

First pitch is at 2:10 MDT. See you then!