Affected by Altitude: How the Grich Stole... Mac’s Heart?

The Purple Row podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by staff writers Evan Lang, Skyler Timmins, and Mac Wilcox, who are all incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Purple Row content for you to enjoy.

Mac is back from parts unknown to rejoin Skyler and Evan to talk about the Colorado Rockies! We break down how the Raimel Tapia for Randal Grichuk trade is panning out after the first month, and how Grichuk is succeeding in a Rockies uniform. Brendan Rodgers is starting to see some success in May after an April he’d rather forget, while Austin Gomber is off to a strong start in his second Rockies season. Meanwhile, Germán Márquez is uncharacteristically struggling over his last five starts. We discuss what’s going on with the Germán and what needs to be fixed so he can resume his ace status.

★ ★ ★

Affected by Altitude is a weekly or bimonthly podcast featuring roundtable discussion, game segments, interviews, and the occasional hot take from a group of Purple Row contributors. We live in different places, have varying backgrounds, and may or may not think Randal Grichuk should pull his socks even higher up. Regardless, we are all united in our love of the Rockies and a desire to provide Purple Row readers with a fresh new voice.

Are you a Purple Row reader and a Rockies fan? Then this show is for you. Please let us know how we’re doing, what you would like to see moving forward, or how we can do better. You can comment down below, or on Twitter at @AltitudeEffect.

★ ★ ★

This episode was recorded on Friday, May 6, 2022. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.