Colorado Rockies game no. 29 thread: Austin Gomber vs Carlos Rodón

The Colorado Rockies continue their NL West road trip tonight in the Bay Area against the San Francisco Giants. After losing two of the three games in Arizona, the Rockies will need to find their groove (read: offense) tonight in order to put up a fight and have any shot at winning this series.

Austin Gomber (2-2, 3.58 ERA) will take the mound for the Rockies. In his last outing against Washington, he almost completed seven innings, ending just short finished with with 6 2⁄ 3 innings. He gave up two runs, both of which were earned on a home run. Overall, his last three outings have been much better than his first two. After going only 4 2⁄ 3 and 4 1⁄ 3 innings in the first two outings, Gomber has really found his stride completed at least six innings per game after those initial two games.

Carlos Rodón (3-1, 1.55 ERA) will be opposite Gomber and may be a hurdle for the Rockies offense. In is 29 total innings pitched in 2022 he has only given up five total runs, all of which have been earned. His last outing was his “worst performance,” but that is a hard thing to say since he was not only facing the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he only gave up two runs on three hits in six innings. If that’s his “worst performance” of 2022, the Rockies will surely be up for a challenge tonight. In addition to a low ERA, Rodón also had 41 total strikeouts on the season.

The Rockies will absolutely need to find their offensive stride if they plan on being a competitor tonight. We can hope for a pitching duel if Gomber continue to see success, but a game can’t be won without some run support.

First Pitch: 7:45 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: