Affected by Altitude: Fresh New Look, Same Old Injuries

The Purple Row podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by staff writers Evan Lang, Skyler Timmins, and Mac Wilcox, who are all incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Purple Row content for you to enjoy.

This week, Mac, Evan, and Skyler discuss the freshly announced (at time of recording) Colorado Rockies City Connect uniforms. They’re green! General consensus is positive, but there are some things we’d do a little differently. Meanwhile, Kris Bryant is back on the IL with his back injury. What do we make of a highly paid superstar who’s only played 17 games so far? Ryan Feltner and Brian Serven have been solid in their big league opportunities, Connor Joe won’t stop getting on base, and Brendan Rodgers is on a healthy hit streak.

It’s also the end of May, which means that it’s time for your hosts to name their Position Player of the Month, Pitcher of the Month, and decide which one is their MVP! Do you agree with our choices? Who would you choose?

Affected by Altitude is a weekly or bimonthly podcast featuring roundtable discussion, game segments, interviews, and the occasional hot take from a group of Purple Row contributors. We live in different places, have varying backgrounds, and may or may not believe the City Connect hats were designed by the Colorado Board of Tourism. Regardless, we are all united in our love of the Rockies and a desire to provide Purple Row readers with a fresh new voice.

Are you a Purple Row reader and a Rockies fan? Then this show is for you. Please let us know how we’re doing, what you would like to see moving forward, or how we can do better. You can comment down below, or on Twitter at @AltitudeEffect.

This episode was recorded on Friday, May 27, 2022. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.