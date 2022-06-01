Colorado Rockies game no. 50 thread: Trevor Rogers vs Germán Márquez

The Rockies weren’t very competitive in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader as they lost big to the Marlins. They’ll try to right the ship in the second game and finish with a series victory.

The Marlins will be led by Trevor Rogers (2-5, 5.23 ERA), who is looking to regain the form that made him an All-Star last season. He’s striking out less batters than ever, and has had a fairly rough May. His last two starts were against the divisional rival Braves, and Rogers allowed three runs in five innings and five runs in four innings, respectively. The lefty has faced the Rockies once before (in June of last year), allowing two runs (one earned) in seven strong innings. After struggling to find offense in game one of the doubleheader, Colorado’s going to need to change things up in the second contest to get to Rogers.

Germán Márquez (1-5, 6.30 ERA) is having a season to forget thus far. If the regular season were to end today, his FIP, WHIP, H/9, and HR/9 would all be career-highs. The righty has only logged one start in which he allowed less than three runs, and that was in his very first outing of the year. His 6.83 ERA in May is unsightly as well - can he end the month on a high note? Against the Marlins, it’s possible, as he’s had up-and-down success against the fish. It seems like he goes back and forth between a good start, bad start, good start, bad start when playing Miami. He’ll try to buck that trend on Tuesday, as his last start against the Marlins (in August of 2021) saw him toss six innings of two-hit, shutout ball.

As expected, Colorado’s hitters don’t have much career experience vs Rogers - a few have three at-bats, no one has more. One name you can pencil in is Brendan Rodgers, who’s riding an 18-game hitting streak after doubling in the ninth inning of game one’s loss. Yonathan Daza, hit by a pitch on his elbow, will not play in the game. Outfielder and right-handed pitcher Randal Grichuk is hitting sixth.

In the early game, every Marlins starter recorded a hit - all but one recorded multiple. Can Márquez start June on a high note and secure a series victory for Colorado?

First Pitch: 4:55 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

#Marlins lineup for Game 2 today vs the Rockies with Trevor Rogers on the mound pic.twitter.com/b8RAhKeRgE — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) June 1, 2022