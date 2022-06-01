Colorado Rockies game thread No. 49: Edward Cabrera vs. Antonio Senzatela

A rainstorm that dropped 1.5 inches in Downtown Denver finally stopped Wednesday morning, allowing the Rockies and Marlins to begin June with a doubleheader. The first game is set for 1:10 p.m. The second game will start no later than 45 minutes after the first game's conclusion.

In the first game, Antonio Senzatela will return from the IL, where he was placed on May 17 with a lower back strain. On Friday, May 27, he made a rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque and gave up four runs on eight hits in four innings. However, he told MLB.com’s Thomas Harding that he was just working on his back and isn’t worried about the results.

In seven starts for the Rockies this season, Senzatela is 2-2 with a 4.55 ERA and 1.89 WHIP. He’s struck out 11, walked eight, got six double plays, and only given up two homers in 29 2⁄ 3 innings of work. He’s recorded one quality start (on April 29 vs. the Reds) and never pitched past the fifth inning in three starts in May. He pitched two scoreless innings against the Giants before hurting his back on May 16 when he had to leave the game after straining his back.

Miami has called up one of their top pitching prospects, Edward Cabrera, to make his 2022 MLB debut on the mound. He made seven starts in 2021, going 0-3 with a 5.81 ERA in 26 1⁄ 3 innings with 28 strikeouts. The 24-year-old righty is 1-2 with a 3.90 ERA in six starts in Single-A Jupiter and Triple-A Jacksonville this season where he’s posted 39 strikeouts in 27 2⁄ 3 innings. Cabrera has a fastball that is consistently in the high 90s, but has been known to break triple digits.

The forecast calls for cloudy and partly cloudy skies and 53 degrees for first pitch with a high of 61 degrees. The Rockies will have Charlie Blackmon in the leadoff spot and will be trying out Connor Joe in the five-hole.

First Pitch: 1:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: