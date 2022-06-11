Rockies place Ty Blach on IL, recall Ryan Feltner

The Rockies have placed LHP Ty Blach on the 15-day injured list with a left wrist strain and have recalled RHP Ryan Feltner from Triple-A Albuquerque, the club announced on Saturday.

Blach, a Colorado native, signed a minor league deal with the Rockies during the MLB lockout and earned a spot on the Opening Day roster out of spring training. Primarily used as a long reliever, Blach has a 6.61 ERA in 31 1⁄ 3 innings of work with 17 strikeouts and nine walks. He has struggled in his last two outings allowing eight runs in 5 2⁄ 3 innings, including four runs on five hits during his outing of 2 2⁄ 3 innings against the Padres on June 10.

Ryan Feltner gets another chance with the Rockies and will make his fifth start of the season in game one of today’s doubleheader against the Padres. Feltner is 1-2 on the year with a 5.85 ERA in 20 innings of work across four starts. His last start was at Coors Field against the Atlanta Braves on June 5 where he lasted just three innings after allowing six runs on seven hits. Prior to that, he had gone at least five innings in each start, including a seven-inning outing against the Miami Marlins in which he allowed just one run.