Colorado Rockies game no. 59 thread: Ryan Feltner vs Nick Martinez

Happy Saturday! Today we actually have a pre-scheduled doubleheader instead of one caused by weather. In game one of today’s set in San Diego the Rockies will look to start fresh and forget last night’s shut out.

In case you missed it, Ty Blach was placed on the IL which resulted in Feltner being called up. As a result, the Rockies will send Ryan Feltner (1-2, 5.85 ERA) to the mound.

The rookie’s last outing was not pleasant. He pitched three innings and gave up six earned runs in that short amount of time. He will look to revert back to what he accomplished against Miami on Memorial Day — seven full innings only giving up one earned run on four hits. If he can find his groove again, it’s possible that today will result in a much tighter game than last night’s affair.

Opposite Feltner the San Diego Padres will call on Nick Martinez (2-3, 3.99 ERA). In his last three outings, he has given up at least two earned runs (three against STL on Memorial Day). There might be an opportunity for the Rockies to pounce if they’re able to get a good read on Martinez and find their offensive groove. (Please, can we find some offense?)

First Pitch: 2:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain (COL), MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: