Colorado Rockies game no. 60 thread: Kyle Freeland vs. MacKenzie Gore

The Rockies weren’t blown out in Game 1 for the first time all year, but they still lost the game on a deadly combination of a wild pitch/throwing error in extra innings. They have not won Game 1 of a doubleheader since July 30, 2017. That being said, though, they have not yet been swept in a doubleheader in 2022, so there might be hope for the second game this evening (although they have only scored one run in their last 19 innings of baseball...)!

Kyle Freeland (1-5, 4.53 ERA) will make his 12th start of the season today. In his last outing against the Braves on June 4, he matched a season-high seven innings and allowed one run on five hits. He walked one and struck out three. Freeland has received two or fewer runs of support in eight of his 11 starts in 2022. Considering the Rockies hitting struggles in San Diego (and California... and on the road in general), this might not be a great omen.

Freeland will pitch against Padres’ rookie left-hander MacKenzie Gore (4-1, 1.50 ERA). Gore was drafted by the Padres third overall in the 2017 MLB Amateur Draft and made his MLB debut on April 15, 2022. This will be his 10th appearance (ninth start) of the season. In his last start against Milwaukee, Gore pitched six innings of three-hit, no-run baseball. He walked three and struck out 10.

Before the game, the Rockies also made a flurry of roster moves:

#Rockies make moves before Game 2 of doubleheader vs. the #Padres:

* Optioned corner infielder Elehuris Montero to AAA

* Selected the contract of RHP Jake Bird

-DFA'd Julian Fernández to clear a spot on the 40-man for Bird. — Patrick Saunders (@psaundersdp) June 12, 2022

Time to turn the page!

First Pitch: 8:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain (COL), MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: