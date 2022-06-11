Rockies call up RHP Jake Bird

The Colorado Rockies announced another assortment of roster moves prior to game two of tonight’s double header against the San Diego Padres. The highlight of these moves is the promotion of right-handed pitcher Jake Bird from Triple-A Albuquerque to the 40-man roster and the Rockies’ active roster. He will be available out of the bullpen tonight and wear no. 59 on his uniform.

Jake Bird, 26, was drafted out of UCLA by the Rockies in the fifth round of the 2018 amateur draft. Bird had a strong career with UCLA and has transitioned that into a strong career in the Rockies’ minor league system. Through 118 total appearances he has a career ERA of 3.41 across all levels. Bird has made 22 appearances with the Albuquerque Isotopes this season, posting an ERA of 2.77 in 26 innings with an Isotopes bullpen-high 34 strikeouts.

Bird’s primary pitch is a four-seam fastball that hits between 95 and 98 MPH with sinking action that he uses to aggressively attack the strike zone. His best secondary pitch is his curveball, and he also features a slider and a developing changeup.

In corresponding roster moves, 1B/3B Elehuris Montero has been optioned back to Triple-A Albuquerque. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Julián Fernández has been designated for assignment. Fernández made his major league debut last season after posting a 0.64 ERA through 14 games in Triple-A Albuquerque, but has struggled immensely this season. His ERA currently sits at 9.47 through 22 games with the Isotopes.