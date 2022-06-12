Colorado Rockies game no. 61 thread: Germán Márquez vs Blake Snell

After winning the night cap of yesterday’s double header, the Colorado Rockies have a chance to split the four game series with the San Diego Padres in today’s finale. If the Rockies win today, they will also have won back-to-back games for the first time in 37 days. The major surprise of this road trip has been the turnaround from the starting pitching. The Rockies rotation has put up five quality starts in their last six games.

Toeing the rubber for the Rockies this afternoon is Germán Márquez, who is looking to continue rebounding from his tough start to the season. Márquez kicked off the Rockies’ recent bout of quality starts his last time out. Against the San Francisco Giants in Oracle Park, Márquez gave up three runs in the first inning before settling in and pitching five straight shutout frames for the quality start. He desperately needs to string together strong starts and get that 6.49 ERA lowered. A big change from Márquez on the mound in that game was the re-emergence of his sinker.

On the bump for the Padres at Petco Park is the former Cy Young winner in lefty Blake Snell. Snell is currently pitching with a 5.68 ERA in four starts, a far cry from his award winning days with the Tampa Bay Rays, Historically he has a 3.42 ERA in five starts against the Rockies with 41 strikeouts. Snell is running a four pitch arsenal in 2022: a four seam fastball that sits mid-90s, a slider, a changeup, and a curveball. His slider is his primary put-away pitch, where he has 22.9% put-away rate and a whopping 50% whiff rate.

First Pitch: 2:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

