Affected by Altitude: Get Your Game On. Go Play.

Evan, Skyler, and Mac are back after a much needed week off to talk Colorado Rockies baseball. Charlie Blackmon has turned it back on with his 200th home run and 1500th career hit. Where does he sit in the pantheon of the Rockies in history? When he retires will he go live in the bullpen woods at Coors Field? Will he teach us how to fish? Meanwhile, Brendan Rodgers (who looks like Chuck Nazty Jr.) found his stroke in the month of May and is showing everyone what he has in the tank as the Rockies’ starting second baseman with Player of the Week honors. Also, Alex “Slowlomé” no more? Alex Colomé has turned back into the reliever he’s been over his career after a bumpy Rockies start. Colomé cements a ferocious back-end in the arm barn that is paying dividends for Colorado. Finally, it’s All-Star Game ballot season. Who are we voting for, what’s the voting philosophy, and which Rockies player has the best shot of representing the team?

This episode was recorded on Friday, June 10, 2022. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.