Colorado Rockies game no. 62: Shane Bieber vs Antonio Senzatela

The Rockies took a day off on Monday after returning from their 4-3 road trip. Now they play host to the Cleveland Guardians as they begin their series and a six-game homestand.

The Guardians will be led by their ace, Shane Bieber (3-3, 2.91 ERA). Bieber uses a slider-fastball-curve-changeup combination to great effect, as his sub-3 ERA shows. Enjoying his fifth season in Cleveland, the 27-year-old right-hander just recorded his 700th career strikeout in his last start, the fastest pitcher to reach the mark in franchise history. Having struck out 17 batters in his last 11 1⁄ 3 innings, he’s feeling good entering Tuesday’s contest. This will be Bieber’s first career start against Colorado.

Colorado counters with Antonio Senzatela (2-3, 4.83 ERA). “Senza” has made two starts this month - one was very rough, the other was very good. He was knocked around badly by the Marlins on the 1st, allowing 13 hits in just 5 1⁄ 3 innings which lead to six earned runs. He was much more on his game a week later in San Francisco, as he tossed six innings of one-run ball against the Giants. We’ll see which version of Senzatela we get on Tuesday evening. He’s made two career starts against Cleveland, both of which were in 2017. He struck out nine batters in 11 innings, but owns a 3.97 ERA in those two games.

The Rockies offense is trying to find its form, as they’ve posted the second-lowest WRC+ since the start of June. They’ve also got a tough challenge in Bieber, who’s one of the upper-echelon pitchers in the American League in ERA, WHIP, and opponent batting average. Few Colorado batters have recorded at-bats from Bieber, and those that have - such as Randal Grichuk, C.J. Cron, and José Antonio Iglesias - are a combined 2-for-20. Senzatela, meanwhile, will try to shut down superstar José Ramírez, who’s an early-season MVP candidate for Cleveland.

First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: