Colorado Rockies game no. 63: Konnor Pilkington vs. Austin Gomber

After another frustrating heartbreaker in extra innings on Tuesday, the Rockies will be back at Coors Field in search of redemption and a win against Cleveland on Wednesday night. The loss dropped the Rockies to 16-17 at home this season, a depressing shift from 2021 when the Rockies had a .593 winnings percentage at Coors Field with a 48-33 record.

Austin Gomber (3-6, 6.17 ERA) will get the start for the Rockies and is coming off a solid performance against the Giants when he led Colorado to a 4-2 win. After two rough starts before that, when Gomber gave up 17 runs over 6 1⁄ 3 innings against the Nationals and Braves, his last outing resulted in a six-inning, two-run showing when he struck out five and gave up five hits. It was Gomber’s sixth quality start of the season. In 58 1⁄ 3 innings, the 28-year-old lefty has recorded 45 strikeouts with 19 walks.

In his four-year MLB career, Gomber has only faced the Guardians twice in his career, once in 2018 and once in 2020, and both times were as a reliever. He’s totaled three innings, giving up one run on five hits with two strikeouts.

The Rockies will hit against LHP Konnor Pilkington (1-0, 3.57 ERA). The 24-year-old was a third-round draft pick by the White Sox in 2018 and made his MLB debut on April 15 this season. His first three appearances came out of the bullpen, but he began making starts in May. In four starts, Pilkington has given up nine runs on 19 hits in 17 2⁄ 3 innings with 20 strikeouts and 13 walks for a 4.58 ERA. Against Pilkinton, opponents are hitting .271. He relies on a 4-seam fastball, which he throws almost two-thirds of the time, as well as a changeup (20%), slider (11%), sinker (4.5%), and curveball (2.4%).

Following Gomber’s call, the Rockies will be wearing their City Connect jerseys on Wednesday night, turning to the alternate uniform to spark a winning streak. Colorado is scheduled to wear the green jerseys for Sunday home games, but can also do it if the starting pitching chooses. The Rockies are 0-2 in the City Connect jerseys so far, but maybe the third time will be the charm, especially because Gomber hasn’t worn it yet.

Trying to get something going, LHP Austin Gomber, tonight's starter vs. #Guardians, has chosen the green City Connect uniform for the #Rockies. Most eyes these days will be on the Avs in the Stanley Cup Final, of course. (Cue the "Who cares?" replies.) — Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) June 15, 2022

First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: