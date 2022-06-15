Guardians 7, Rockies 5: Colorado drops 6th in a row at home

In a game where the stands weren’t very full and most of Colorado was tuned into the Stanley Cup and Colorado Avs Game 1 win, the Rockies couldn’t compete at Coors Field. Austin Gomber was hit hard, the Rockies continued to make mistakes, and the big hit remained elusive. Outside of losing six straight at Coors Field, the Rockies have also lost seven of their last eight in Denver, dropping to 16-18 for a .471 winning percentage at home.

Greens can’t shake Gomber’s Coors blues

This was Gomber’s sixth start of the season at home and he's only won one — a 5-4 win over the Nationals on May 4. While his slider was working well, and helped him post four strikeouts, the Guardians were hitting him hard from the beginning. He never had a 1-2-3 inning. Instead, he gave up at least one extra base hit in four of his five innings. Gomber first got in trouble in the second when Owen Miller led off with a double. Despite getting two outs, Oscar Mercado then hit an RBI single to put Cleveland up 1-0. Amed Rosario hit a homer in the third to help the Guardians tie the game at 2-all. After the Rockies regained the lead at 4-2, Cleveland struck back in the fifth. Some of it was Gomber’s fault and some bad defense was responsible for the rest. Gomber gave up three more hits, including a double, along with a walk to punch hit ticket to the dugout. He gave up four earned runs (five total) on nine hits in 4 2⁄ 3 innings. Gomber made the call to have the Rockies wear the City Connect uniforms, but the change didn’t bring any luck to his start.

Errors continue to haunt Rockies

For the 12th straight home game, the Rockies made a fielding error. This time, it came in the form of a throwing error by Elias Díaz. With one out, Amed Rosario and José Ramírez hit back-to-back singles. Then they tried and double steal and succeeded beyond their wildest dreams as Díaz’s throw was way over Ryan McMahon’s head and into left field. It scored Rosario and allowed Ramirez to get to third. The play was deja vu all over again, as Yogi Berra used to say, as it brought back flashbacks of Díaz’s errant throw in the 10th inning in the Rockies 2-1 loss against the Padres on Saturday. After the error, Gomber gave up a walk and a sac fly to have runners at the corners with two outs. That’s when Josh Naylor hit a double to put Cleveland ahead 5-4. In the third inning,

Lucky breaks and wasted chances

The Rockies got 10 hits — the same as Cleveland — but wasn’t as good as cashing them in. They went 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position. Colorado’s first two runs came with some luck after Yonathan Daza led off with a double and McMahon singled to put runners on the corners with one out. After Randal Grichuk struck out, Díaz hit a weak grounder, but benefited when Cleveland starter Konnor Pilkington has a wayward throw of his own to score Daza and allow McMahon to come home all the way from first.

In the third, the Rockies capitalized again on Guardian mistakes after Brendan Rodgers walked and Cron hit a one-out double. With Daza at the plate, Pilkington threw a wild pitch to plate Rodgers. José Iglesias then hit a popup to shallow center, but it was dropped by Oscar Mercado. Cron took advantage, scoring and putting the Rockies up 4-2. Then the Rockies made a mistake of their own and Iglesias was picked off.

Connor Joe led off the seventh with a double and Rodgers walked. With two outs, Daza hit an RBI single to cut Cleveland’s lead to 6-5. Then Iglesias connected for what looked like at least a base-clearing double, but Steven Kwan made an absolutely outstanding diving catch on the warning track.

Steven Kwan saves the @CleGuardians' lead with one of the best catches you'll see this year! #ForTheLand | #VoteGuards pic.twitter.com/8koXrSOx31 — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) June 16, 2022

Daza, Joe, and Blackmon all had two-hit nights, but only Daza managed an RBI.

Up next

The Rockies and Guardians will take the field for the series finale on Thursday at 1:10 p.m. MDT. Chad Kuhl (4-3, 3.70 ERA) will go for the Rockies while Triston McKenzie (3-5, 3.09 ERA) will be on the bump for Cleveland.