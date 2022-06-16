Rockies place Garrett Hampson on COVID-19 IL, promote Sean Bouchard

The Colorado Rockies have placed Garrett Hampson on the COVID-19 injured list and have selected the contract of Sean Bouchard from the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes the club announced on Thursday.

Big bat Bouchard

Drafted by the Rockies in the ninth round of the 2017 draft out of UCLA, where he batted .289/.374/.463 in three seasons, Bouchard has made a steady rise through the farm system. In his first season in Triple-A, Bouchard has played in 37 games and batted .338/.430/.684 with 11 home runs and 34 RBI. The promotion also comes on the heels of a 3-for-4 night on June 15, in which the Isotopes scored 20 runs thanks in part to eight home runs, including two from Bouchard.

Since 2018, Bouchard has hit double-digit home runs at every level he has played throughout his minor league career he is batting .279/.352/.490 with 58 home runs.

He is able to play both corner outfield positions, as well as both corner infield positions. If and when he gets into a game it will be his major league debut.

Hampster on the shelf

Through 29 games this season, Hampson is batting .236/.321/.375 with two home runs and nine RBI while in his utility man role. Hampson has seen action across the field in his utility man role, playing both middle infield positions as well as patrolling center field.

Due to the move being a result of COVID-19, the Rockies do not have to clear room on the 40-man roster for Bouchard.