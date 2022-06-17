Colorado Rockies game no. 65 thread: MacKenzie Gore vs Kyle Freeland

The Colorado Rockies need a win in the worst possible way, and not just because they’re mired in the basement with a 27-37 record and 13.5 games back in their division. It’s also because they haven’t won a game at Coors Field—where they are supposed to have the biggest advantage—in far too long. The Rockies have lost seven games in a row at home, having been swept in four against the Atlanta Braves and in three against the Cleveland Guardians. Now the first place San Diego Padres are in town and the Rockies need to do, well... anything.

Kyle Freeland is toeing the rubber for the Rockies in tonight’s game. Freeland has pitched two quality starts in a row, including his last time out against the very Padres he’s facing today. In that outing he pitched six full innings while giving up two earned runs on three hits. He’s managed to lower his ERA to 4.39 over his 12 starts this season. A third straight quality start against a strong team will prove that Freeland and the rest of the Rockies rotation might be on the up-and-up.

On the bump for the Swinging Friars is rookie pitcher and prized Padres prospect MacKenzie Gore. Gore is running a 2.50 ERA on the season through 10 starts and an even 50 innings. His pitch arsenal consists of a four seam fastball sitting mid-90s, a curveball, a slider, and a devastating changeup. Gore’s changeup is working at a 27.3% put away rate and a whopping 52.6% whiff rate. The Rockies have seen Gore before though. The rookie’s last outing saw the Rockies drive him from the game early with six earned runs on five hits and four walks over 2 1⁄ 3 innings of work back in San Diego. The Rockies will want to drive him from the game quickly again tonight.

First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

Mile High MacK. pic.twitter.com/UqNhmESTFw — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 17, 2022

IT'S FRIDAY, FRIDAY...

You can finish the rest.



Here's tonight's lineup! pic.twitter.com/WVOY59kTQg — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 17, 2022

Roster notes: OF Sam Hilliard was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque following yesterday’s loss against Cleveland. The Rockies have replaced him with INF Alan Trejo, who will start tonight’s game at 3B.