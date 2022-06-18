Colorado Rockies game no. 66 thread: Nick Martinez vs Germán Márquez

The Rockies played a solid, complete team game in the victory over the Padres on Friday. Now they’ll look to make it a streak when the two teams do battle on Saturday evening at Coors.

Nick Martinez (2-3, 3.74 ERA) will get the start for the Padres. Martinez pitched against the Rockies exactly one week ago, and showed San Diego what he could do when he struck out nine Rockies over his 5 1⁄ 3 innings, allowing just one earned run. His other start this month was a two-run, four-inning effort against Milwaukee. The 31-year-old righty has pitched well lately, po, ting a 2.92 ERA and 1.34 WHIP over his last five starts, but has not collected a win in any of them. Martinez has historically struggled against Colorado, allowing seven earned runs and allowing nine hits in his five innings prior to that last start; both of those, however, came almost seven years ago.

The Rockies counter with Germán Márquez (3-5, 6.09 ERA), who has really started to take positive steps after struggling most of the season. Both of his last two starts were quality starts, and he’s pitched five, six, and seven innings in his last three. His last start came on the 12th against these same Padres, in which he allowed six hits and two runs while collecting the win. Márquez owns a career record of 9-3 with a 4.31 ERA against the Friars - he’ll look to improve on that on Saturday.

The Rockies played a clean defensive game on Friday, snapping their streak of 13 straight home games with an error, which is the longest such streak in franchise history. They’ll try to keep that going as they try to reestablish their defensive identity.

C.J. Cron launched two home runs, including the second-longest home run of the season, in the win last night. With a career .350 average in 20 at-bats against Martinez, look for him to make some noise in game two. Manny Machado, meanwhile, will try to improve upon his .360 average against Márquez.

First Pitch: 7:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: