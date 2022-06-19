Colorado Rockies game no. 67 thread: Blake Snell vs Antonio Senzatela

The Rockies are feeling good after taking the first two games of their series with the Padres. Now they’ll try to make it a sweep as they complete their homestand before hitting the road for Miami.

Blake Snell (0-3, 5.04 ERA) will toe the rubber for San Diego, trying to regain the form that made him a Cy Young Award-winner in 2018. This is his second season with the Padres after a blockbuster trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, and it’s been so-so experience thus far as he posted a 4.20 ERA in 2021 and has a high ERA entering today’s contest. His last start, on June 12th against these same Rockies, was a solid outing in which Snell allowed two runs and six hits while striking out seven in six innings. He did not factor in the decision, but after back-to-back tough outing from San Diego starters, they’ll happily take that production from the 29-year-old left-hander.

Opposing Snell is Antonio Senzatela (2-3, 4.79 ERA). “Senza” has had a fairly tough season but appears to have turned a corner recently, throwing two quality starts in his last two outings. This will be his first start of the season against the Padres, a team he’s found some success against in the past. In his 76 1⁄ 3 career innings versus the Friars, he’s pitched to a 3.30 ERA and a 7-3 record, including seven innings of two-run ball in August of last year. He’ll try to keep that run of success going in Sunday’s outing.

C.J. Cron is on an unbelievable tear right now, having hit three home runs over the last two days. With a .417 average in 12 at-bats against Snell, he’s someone to keep an eye on. Yonathan Daza is also 6-for-8 against Snell, and he figures to be an impact bat on Sunday. Sean Bouchard will be making his MLB debut in left field. What does he have in store for Rockies fans?

For the Padres, they have life in their offense as well. Jake Cronenworth, Manny Machado, and Luke Voit all reached base three times in yesterday’s loss - they also scored all four Padres runs. All three have hit Senzatela in the past, so keeping the middle of San Diego’s order will be imperative to his success.

First Pitch: 1:10pm MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

End the road trip with a W. pic.twitter.com/9EJMvURo10 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 19, 2022