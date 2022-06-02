Colorado Rockies game no. 51 thread: Ian Anderson vs Austin Gomber

After securing a series victory from Miami in yesterday’s doubleheader, the Colorado Rockies now play host to the Atlanta Braves. The two teams will also be celebrating the life of Lou Gehrig in today’s game.

Ian Anderson (3-3, 4.34 ERA) toes the rubber for the Braves. The 24-year-old righthander is in a bit of a rough patch, as he’s allowed four runs in his past two starts and hasn’t recorded a win since May 4th. He’s allowing more hits and walks and less strikeouts than he has in his previous two seasons, and is clearly not at the level he was when he shut down the Astros in last season’s World Series. Anderson has faced the Rockies once before in September of last season, and allowed four runs in just three innings of work.

Opposing Anderson is Austin Gomber (2-5, 5.51 ERA), who will be attempting to rebound from an absolutely brutal start against the Nationals, in which he was clobbered for eight runs on seven hits and three walks in just 1 1⁄ 3 innings. That start alone increased the lefty’s season ERA by almost a run and a half - safe to say there’s room for improvement this time around. He has not faced the Braves as a member of the Rockies, so here’s to a fresh start to June for Gomber.

Despite having one of the most potent offenses in baseball (featuring the likes of heavy hitters such as Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, and Marcell Ozuna), the Braves do not have a hitter currently at the .300 average mark. They still hit hard, though, as Atlanta enters Thursday’s game having hit the second-most home runs in the National League. They’re a free-swinging bunch as well, having struck out more than any other team in MLB thus far.

Brendan Rodgers will be looking to build on his incredible three-homer performance yesterday, and manager Bud Black clearly has faith, batting Rodgers fourth. Yonathan Daza will miss Tuesday’s game after taking a pitch off his elbow yesterday, and Sam Hilliard gets a day off as well as he undergoes concussion protocol following a diving attempt at a catch in yesterday’s late game.

First Pitch: 6:40 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: