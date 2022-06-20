Affected by Altitude: Say It Ain’t So. I Will Not Go.

The Purple Row podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by staff writers Evan Lang, Skyler Timmins, and Mac Wilcox, who are all incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Purple Row content for you to enjoy.

The Colorado Rockies are not necessarily a bad team on paper, but the execution seems to be flawed at every level. This week, Skyler, Mac, and Evan sit down and have a much needed talk on what is wrong with this organization’s approach to both pitching and hitting: analytics and coaching. On the pitching side, Yency Almonte is one of the Los Angeles Dodgers best relievers after being outrighted off the Rockies roster with a 7.55 ERA in 2021. Offensively we have taken a guy like Randal Grichuk—who specializes in fly ball and line drive contact—and have him driving the ball into the dirt at career high levels. The Rockies need to completely change their organizational approach and it starts with a shakeup of Bud Black’s coaching staff (Darryl Scott and Dave Magadan) and finally getting with the times when it comes to R&D.

We do have some positives to talk about though. Kris Bryant is on the mend and expected to be back with the team soon, and some members of the rotation really seem to be turning a corner. Meanwhile, the Rockies had several big league debuts this season and we’ve seen some interesting results. Brian Serven—the rookie catcher—has been such a pleasant surprise this season. Go Avs Go, by the way.

