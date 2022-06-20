The Colorado Rockies’ affiliates had a balanced outcome last week. The ACL and DSL squads both went 2-3 during the week, bringing the DSL record to 6-5 and the ACL crew to 3-5 after missing much of the previous week due to COVID-19. On the full season side, the Fresno Grizzlies had the worst luck of the week, dropping five-of-six against San Jose (SF) while Hartford dropped their home series against Akron (CLE). On the positive side, Spokane took their home matchup against Hillsboro (ARI) while Albuquerque swept Las Vegas (LAA) at home.

At the head of the Isotopes charge was OF Ryan Vilade (No. 8 PuRP), who enjoyed his finest series of the season. Vilade started the series off with a bang, hitting his first two home runs of the season in a 3-for-4, four RBI performance. Vilade tallied nine total bases in the game and finished the series with 17 total bases collected, 12 runs score and a .500/.565/.850 line in 23 plate appearances.

After making his major league debut in 2021, expectations were high for Vilade to build on his fast-tracked minor league career in 2022. It hasn’t worked out that way so far, but an impressive showing against Las Vegas could be the start of better things to come for Vilade, who has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games.

Top 30 PuRPs

Triple-A: Albuquerque Isotopes (6-0, 32-34 overall)

Ryan Vilade wasn’t the only Isotopes hitter taking off against Las Vegas. Sean Bouchard went a cool 4-for-8 with a two homer, 5 RBI game on Wednesday before getting the call up to the Majors and joining the Rockies, making his MLB debut on Sunday. Meanwhile, Elehuris Montero (No. 5 PuRP) was at it again. Montero went deep twice, scored seven runs and swiped a bag while leading the Isotopes in RBI (9) and total bases (18). He is expected to join the big league team on their upcoming road trip.

Riley Smith delivered not only Albuquerque’s first complete game, but first shut-out as well with a gem on Saturday. As part of a double-header, Smith struck out seven in seven scoreless frames, with no walks and just four hits allowed. Zach Neal also delivered a strong start with two runs and five strikeouts in six innings on Thursday. Meanwhile, Justin Lawrence continued to breeze through the Triple-A competition, striking out eight in four innings while keeping the run and hit columns blank.

Double-A: Hartford Yard Goats (2-4, 40-23 overall)

Nick Bush kept his hot streak going in his first start on Tuesday, tossing six scoreless frames with six strikeouts. His second start was less stellar with five hits, four runs and three walks surrendered in three innings. Still, Bush holds a 3.55 ERA over 71 innings with a .255 BAA. After not being able to escape the first inning in his previous start, Karl Kauffmann (No. 20 PuRP) got back on track with a one-run, six inning showing on Thursday.

At the plate, Ezequiel Tovar (No. 6 PuRP) had another fine week for the Yard Goats. Tovar had two extra-base knocks and four runs scored while posting a .550 SLG in 21 plate appearances. He collected 11 total bases, which tied for the team lead with Daniel Montano. Montano went deep twice and drew four walks in the series and continues to thrive since his promotion with a .321/.429/.547 line in 15 games with Hartford.

High-A: Spokane Indians (4-2, 32-29 overall)

Zac Veen (No. 1 PuRP) had another show-off week at the plate. Four of his six hits went for extra-bases, including three homers in 25 plate appearances. Veen posted a .727 SLG while scoring and driving in six runs and two bags swiped while collecting 16 total bases. Not to be forgotten, Drew Romo (No. 3 PuRP) had three stolen bases and five hits in the series, including a clutch go-ahead solo home run in the eighth inning on Sunday. Grant Lavigne (No. 22 PuRP) posted a team-high seven hits and posted a .932 OPS in 19 at-bats.

After a rehab start in the ACL, Sam Weatherly (No. 14 PuRP) made his full-season debut on Sunday, striking out five and walking just one in four innings. Joe Rock (No. 16 PuRP) had another strong performance with one run and four hits allowed over seven innings. While Rock was solid, Tony Locey (HM PuRP) was dominant in his start on Wednesday. Locey hurled six no-hit, shutout innings with seven strikeouts.

Fresno Grizzlies (1-5, 39-24 overall)

Fresno’s pitching had a tough week collectively with 45 runs allowed in six games, but there were a few strong performances along the way. First was McCade Brown (No. 29 PuRP), who struck out nine in five one-run innings. Brayan Castillo (HM PuRP) followed up Brown’s strong performance with one of his own, allowing one unearned run and two hits over five innings on Friday.

Hunter Goodman (No. 27 PuRP) led the way for the Grizzlies’ offense with two home runs and 13 total bases. That total bases figure was two better than Warming Bernabel (No. 18 PuRP), who ripped three doubles and stole two bases against San Jose. 2021 draftees Braxton Fulford and Zach Kokoska both knocked a homer and posted strong weeks with an OPS north of .900. Fulford scored five runs while Kokoska drove in four and stole three bases.

★ ★ ★

Week of 6/13-6/19 (Hitters) Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Zac Veen 1 High-A 6/22 3 7 3 2 Benny Montgomery 2 Low-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Drew Romo 3 High-A 5/18 1 2 3 3 Elehuris Montero 5 Triple-A 8/17 2 1 1 1 Ezequiel Tovar 6 Double-A 7/20 1 3 1 0 Michael Toglia 7 Double-A 4/19 0 8 6 0 Ryan Vilade 8 Triple-A 10/20 2 2 2 0 Brent Doyle 10 Double-A 2/16 0 8 1 0 Colton Welker 11 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adael Amador 17 Low-A 6/26 1 3 3 3 Warming Bernabel 18 Low-A 8/25 0 5 2 2 Grant Lavigne 22 High-A 7/19 0 6 3 0 Aaron Schunk 24 Double-A 4/22 0 5 3 1 Yanquiel Fernandez 25 Low-A 4/25 0 5 1 0 Dyan Jorge 26 DSL 4/17 0 2 1 2 Hunter Goodman 27 Low-A 6/24 2 7 2 1 Willie MacIver 28 Double-A 2/14 0 5 0 0 Eddy Diaz 30 High-A 4/23 1 5 2 4 Julio Carreras HM High-A 5/20 1 4 2 0 Jameson Hannah HM Double-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Juan Brito HM Low-A 1/4 0 1 0 0 Bladimir Restituyo HM High-A 3/13 1 2 1 0

Week of 6/13-6/19 (Pitchers) Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Ryan Rolison 4 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chris McMahon 9 N/A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jaden Hill 12 N/A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Helcris Olivarez 13 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sam Weatherly 14 High-A 1/1 4.0 2/2 5 1 Ryan Feltner 15 MLB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Joe Rock 16 High-A 1/1 7.0 1/1 3 1 Noah Davis 19 Double-A 1/1 3.2 9/9 4 1 Karl Kauffmann 20 Double-A 1/1 6.0 1/1 3 4 Jordy Vargas 21 DSL 1/1 4.0 1/1 6 0 Mitchell Kilkenny 23 Double-A 1/1 3.0 1/1 4 3 McCade Brown 29 Low-A 1/1 5.0 1/1 9 2 Tony Locey HM High-A 1/1 6.0 0/0 7 3 Julian Fernández HM Triple-A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brayan Castillo HM Low-A 1/1 5.0 1/0 3 4

Season to Date (Hitters) Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Zac Veen 1 High-A 54/209 8 59 35 24 Benny Montgomery 2 Low-A (IL) 16/60 2 20 3 3 Drew Romo 3 High-A 62/209 5 39 18 11 Elehuris Montero 5 Triple-A 68/208 13 51 19 3 Ezequiel Tovar 6 Double-A 72/230 13 56 24 16 Michael Toglia 7 Double-A 48/224 11 92 32 3 Ryan Vilade 8 Triple-A 55/212 2 32 31 5 Brent Doyle 10 Double-A 46/210 7 78 13 13 Colton Welker 11 Triple-A (IL) 12/37 2 7 6 0 Adael Amador 17 Low-A 65/216 8 37 34 10 Warming Bernabel 18 Low-A 70/217 6 37 25 17 Grant Lavigne 22 High-A 55/193 3 58 32 2 Aaron Schunk 24 Double-A 52/211 8 46 14 3 Yanquiel Fernandez 25 Low-A 53/214 6 57 20 4 Dyan Jorge 26 DSL 13/39 0 3 4 5 Hunter Goodman 27 Low-A 68/237 18 66 19 4 Willie MacIver 28 Double-A 39/179 10 55 14 6 Eddy Diaz 30 High-A 50/207 2 47 17 21 Julio Carreras HM High-A 47/210 8 67 16 6 Jameson Hannah HM Double-A (IL) 27/99 1 25 12 7 Juan Brito HM Low-A 50/192 5 41 43 11 Bladimir Restituyo HM High-A 39/163 3 39 3 10

Season to Date (Pitchers) Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Ryan Rolison 4 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chris McMahon 9 N/A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jaden Hill 12 N/A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Helcris Olivarez 13 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sam Weatherly 14 High-A 2/2 6.1 4/4 11 2 Ryan Feltner 15 MLB 8/8 38.1 19/16 48 12 Joe Rock 16 High-A 11/11 62.1 30/23 68 24 Noah Davis 19 Double-A 12/12 56.0 50/47 63 30 Karl Kauffmann 20 Double-A 12/12 62.0 27/26 70 23 Jordy Vargas 21 DSL 2/2 9.0 2/2 14 1 Mitchell Kilkenny 23 Double-A 10/10 34.0 27/24 27 14 McCade Brown 29 Low-A 7/7 32.0 23/20 47 12 Tony Locey HM High-A 10/10 56.1 23/16 58 34 Julian Fernández HM Triple-A 22/0 19.0 22/20 17 12 Brayan Castillo HM Low-A 11/11 52.0 29/25 49 25

★ ★ ★

Upcoming Schedule

Triple-A Albuquerque: 6/21-6/26 @ Las Vegas (OAK)

Double-A Hartford: 6/21-6/26 @ Somerset (NYY)

High-A Spokane: 6/21-6/26 vs Everett (SEA)

Low-A Fresno: 6/21-6/26 vs Modesto