Colorado Rockies game no. 68 thread: Ryan Feltner vs Daniel Castano

The Rockies are feeling good, entering Tuesday with a three-game winning streak after having swept the San Diego Padres at Coors Field this past weekend. Now they land in Miami to do battle with the Marlins who, like Colorado, are seven games below .500.

Ryan Feltner (1-2, 4.85 ERA) will start for the Rockies. It’s the 25-year-old’s sixth start of the season, and he’s been mostly solid thus far bar one tough outing against the Braves at the start of the month. His last appearance was one of his strongest yet as he allowed one run (a solo homer from Trent Grisham) after six innings of work while allowing just two hits and a walk. Keeping the ball down will be paramount to success in his start, as he’s allowed a home run in four of his five starts, and loanDepot Park is one of the more hitter-friendly ballparks in MLB. Feltner did have a great start against the Fish in May, in which he tossed seven innings of one run ball, his only blemish being a monstrous 496-foot blast from Jesús Sánchez.

The Marlins counter with 27-year-old left-hander Daniel Castano (0-1, 0.00 ERA). A few of Miami’s starting rotation members such as Jesús Luzardo, Cody Poteet, and Edward Cabrera are injured, meaning Castano will move from their bullpen to their rotation. His first and only start of the season thus far came against the Phillies last week, and he was able to blank their potent lineup over his 6 2⁄ 3 innings. He’s started before - six games in 2020 and four in 2021 for Miami - so it’s not a role he’s unaccustomed to. This will be Castano’s first career start and appearance against Colorado.

The Rockies hit eight home runs in three games en route to their sweep of San Diego, and they’ll look to keep those power numbers up in Miami. C.J. Cron had three of those long balls, and his .341 career average against the Marlins (including four home runs) bodes well. He’s recorded at least one hit in eight of his last ten games versus the Fish. Charlie Blackmon also has solid numbers against Miami in his career.

Colorado called up prospect Elehuris Montero to further fortify their lineup prior to the Miami series. He’s not starting in the first game, but figures to appear at some point in the series.

First Pitch: 4:40pm MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

Gone fishing... ya later pic.twitter.com/VDEnYfWV9Z — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 21, 2022