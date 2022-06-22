Colorado Rockies game no. 69 thread: Chad Kuhl vs. Pablo López

The Rockies can win games. They can have impressive hitting. They can have quality pitching. But the fielding has been missing this season — not only missing, but so problematic that it’s affecting the team’s ability to win.

The Rockies lead MLB with 57 fielding errors, which equals an average of 0.85 per game. This fielding disaster hit a new low in Tuesday night’s loss to the Miami Marlins with four errors. Hopefully today, the defense can get it together to support Chad Kuhl and get back on the winning track.

Kuhl (4-4, 3.69 ERA) started the season with a bang, going 3-0 with a 1.90 ERA in April, but has struggled a bit since. He’s lost his last two starts, failing to make it past the fifth inning and combining to give up 15 hits with eight runs (only seven earned) with seven walks and seven strikeouts in 9 1⁄ 3 innings against the Padres and Guardians. On the road this season, Kuhl is 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA and a .259 opponent batting average.

The Rockies will face Pablo López (4-3, 2.85 ERA). The 26-year-old RHP has a 1.07 WHIP and 77 strikeouts in 75 2⁄ 3 innings over 13 starts. He holding opponents to a .192 batting average at home this season. In his five-year career, López has a 2-0 record in three starts vs. the Rockies with a 2.33 ERA in 19 1⁄ 3 innings with 20 strikeouts and no home runs allowed.

The Rockies are shaking up the lineup a bit for the second game of the series with Yonathan Daza leading off and Garrett Hampson batting ninth and playing center field. The roof at loanDepot Park will be open for this evening’s game.

First Pitch: 4:40 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: