Colorado Rockies game no. 71 thread: Germán Márquez vs Dylan Bundy

It’s been nothing but sweeps recently for the Rockies, who were swept by the Guardians, swept the Padres, then were swept by the Marlins over the last few days. We’ll see if that trend continues as they stop in Minnesota for a three-game set with the Twins.

Germán Márquez (3-5, 6.16 ERA) will get the ball for Colorado. The start of Márquez’s season was not his best, and he struggled through most of April and May, though seems to be taking positive steps in June. His last three starts saw him throw six, seven, and five innings and allowing three, two, and four runs, respectively. It’s not exactly All-Star stuff, but it’s certainly a marked improvement over what the first third of 2022 was. He’s faced Minnesota just once in his career - a solid start of one run in five innings in 2017. A similar line would be great to see tonight.

Meanwhile, Dylan Bundy (4-3, 5.17 ERA) will defend his home turf. The veteran right-hander is entering his tenth year in MLB, his first in Minnesota after spending time in the Orioles and Angels organizations. His most recent start was an absolute gem against the Diamondbacks that saw him toss eight innings of one-run ball and allow just four hits while striking out seven and walking none. Bundy has had an up-and-down season, in which he typically throws a few good-to-great starts a month and one stinker. This is his first time facing the Rockies since 2016 - we’ll see how he fares against a very different-looking Colorado squad this time around.

Colorado had been hoping to get Kris Bryant back at some point in this series, but that appears to no longer be on the table as Bryant will continue his rehab stint in Triple-A Albuquerque. That being the case, the Rockies will line up much the same as they have the last few weeks. Only C.J. Cron and Randal Grichuk have any notable history against Bundy, with decidedly contrasting results - Cron is hitting .353 against the right-hander, while Grichuk owns a .083 average.

GO AVALANCHE!

First Pitch: 6:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain (COL), Bally Sports Florida (MIA); MLB.TV

*Available on MLB Network outside of COL/MIA markets

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: