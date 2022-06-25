Colorado Rockies game no. 72 thread: Antonio Senzatela vs Chris Archer

It’s game two in Minnesota and the Colorado Rockies are looking to add another to the win column while on the road. The Rockies will call on Antonio Senzatela (3-3, 4.42 ERA) tonight. Senza’s last outing against San Diego on June 19 proved to be fruitful. He pitched six full inning only giving up one earned run, which resulted in the Rockies winning that game. If Senzatela can channel that same kind of quality pitching, the Rockies will have a shot at winning the second game of this series.

Opposite Senza, the Minnesota Twins will be relying on Chris Archer (1-3, 3.44 ERA). In his last game Archer gave up two earned runs on three hits against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In 2021, Archer only pitched in 19 1⁄ 3 innings for Tampa Bay, as he essentially spent the majority of the season injured. In September his season officially ended when he landed on the 60-day IL with left hip discomfort. Despite having a rough 2021 season, he has found his groove again in 2022 and might cause issues for the Road Rockies, who have been struggling to find much offense on the road.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Twins placed Trevor Larnach on the 10-day IL and recalled Mark Contreras.

First Pitch: 5:15 p.m. MDT

TV: MLB on FOX, MLB.TV

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: