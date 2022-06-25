Twins 6, Rockies 0: A shutout in Minnesota

The Rockies fell to the Minnesota Twins in game two of the series tonight. The Rockies were shut out, stranding men on base and not having the quality pitching they needed.

The Twins struck early

The Twins came out to play today, and unfortunately the Rockies just couldn’t compete.

In the first inning, Byron Buxton tripled to send home Luis Arraez, who had doubled. That wasn’t all we’d see from Arraez either. In the second inning he singled to send home Gary Sanchez and after that two-run lead, the Twins never looked back.

Stranded men & the Twins kept scoring

In the second inning there was some hope for the Rockies. They had two men on base with no outs. CJ Cron singled and Ryan McMahon walked. No outs? Men on base? They have to score, right? The answer is sadly, no. They stranded both on men on base.

The Twins scored again in the fifth to increase the lead to four runs. and then after some more runs in the seventh inning the Rockies were down by six runs with no hope in sight.

In the top of the eight inning the Rockies had more baserunners again. Garrett Hampson and Connor Joe both walked with only one out. Even though they had two men on base, they just couldn’t send anyone home... again. More stranded men.

The Rockies offense just didn’t show up today and they fell to the Twins by six runs and were shutout in Minnesota.

The Positive Moments:

These two catches from Randal Grichuck

Randal Grichuk makes two nice catches in right pic.twitter.com/AutdlD4GgB — RoxGifsVids (@RoxGifsVids) June 26, 2022

Senza’s six strikeouts

Up Next:

The Rockies and Twins will face off in a rubber match tomorrow. It will be the battle of the Ryans. Ryan Feltner (1-2, 5.46 ERA) will take the mound for the Rockies and Joe Ryan (5-3, 3.00 ERA) will be opposite Feltner.

The game will start at 12:10pm, we’ll see you then.