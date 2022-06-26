Colorado Rockies game no. 73 thread: Ryan Feltner vs Joe Ryan

The Colorado Rockies have scored one total run against the Minnesota Twins over the first two games, and yet they are somehow poised to win the series if things go well this afternoon. After being held to just one hit in last night’s shutout loss, the Rockies offense needs to, well, actually exist today if they want to leave Target Field with the win.

Starting on the mound for the Rockies is the right-handed Ryan Feltner, Feltner is coming off a tough start against the Miami Marlins his last time out, with June now holding both of his worst starts this season. Over 3 2⁄ 3 innings Feltner allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and gave up a season high two home runs. He was certainly not helped by some questionable calls, such as that catcher’s interference taking away an inning-ending double play, but he will need to throw things back to May if he wants to find success today.

On the bump for the Twins is Joe Ryan, a righty with a 3.00 ERA over ten starts so far this season. Ryan excels at keeping exit velocities down with a four pitch mix consisting of a low 90s four seam fastball, a slider, a curveball, and a changeup. He generates plenty of swings and misses on both the four seam fastball and the slider, both of which have the highest whiff percentages and put-away rates of his arsenal.

First Pitch: 12:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: