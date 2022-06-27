Colorado Rockies game no. 74 thread: Tyler Anderson vs Chad Kuhl

The Rockies are glad to be back in Denver after a very tough road trip. Now they welcome back stars both in and out of their lineup as they start a series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Starting for LA is old friend Tyler Anderson (8-0, 3.00 ERA), who had undergone a complete transformation since joining the Dodgers. Initially starting out of the bullpen, he has been in the rotation since late April and has turned into one of LA’s most consistent starters. After having his no-hit bid broken up in the ninth inning of his start two weeks ago, Anderson’s most recent outing saw him allow three earned runs in five innings against the Reds. This will be his second career appearance against Colorado - his first was actually his first outing of the 2022 season.

Chad Kuhl (4-5, 3.95 ERA) will get the start for the Rockies. Kuhl was Colorado’s biggest surprise at the start of the season, looking like a Cy Young candidate in April. He’s struggled to find consistency since then, allowing four, three, and five runs in his last three starts, respectively. He’ll try to find his footing (specifically in his fastball) against the Dodgers, a team that he’s had some trouble with in the past.

Colorado will be happy to finally have Kris Bryant back in their lineup after missing him the last few weeks. He’ll jump right back into MLB action, hitting third on Monday. He’s hit Anderson well in his career, owning a career .381 average against the left-hander. Ty Blach was also activated, and could also make an appearance this evening.

First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: