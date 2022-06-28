Colorado Rockies game no. 75 thread: Clayton Kershaw vs. Kyle Freeland

After a Kuhl complete-game shutout win last night, the Rockies are officially 3-1 against the formidable Dodgers on the season (unfortunately 29-41 against everyone else). They will look to continue that success today with a battle of the star southpaws. If they win tonight, it will mark the first time that they have won consecutive series in a single season against the Dodgers since 2018, and the first time they’ve won consecutive home series against the Dodgers since 2016.

Kyle Freeland (3-5, 4.29 ERA) will take the mound for the Rockies. In his last start against the Marlins, Freeland threw seven innings for the second straight start. He took the no-decision after allowing two runs on seven hits and striking out five. Freeland has a 3-8 record and 4.42 ERA against the Dodgers in his career. At Coors Field, he has a 2-5 record and 5.29 ERA. Hopefully he is able to capitalize on Chad Kuhl’s success from last night!

Freeland will go up against Clayton Kershaw (5-1, 2.00 ERA), who has been phenomenal for the Dodgers this year. The 34-year-old has allowed more than two runs only once this year (four against the Atlanta Braves in his second start of the season on April 18). After spending part of May on the Injured List with right SI joint inflammation, Kershaw has continued his dominance in June — allowing just four runs so far on 15 hits in three games. He has also struck out 15 batters, including seven in his last outing against the Cincinnati Reds. Kershaw has struggled historically at Coors Field — could the Rockies pounce tonight?

First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: