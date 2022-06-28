Rockies 7, Dodgers 4: It’s always a beautiful day to #BeatLA

The Rockies have won their fourth-straight game against the Dodgers! It’s the first time since 2016 that they’ve won consecutive home series against LA, and the first time since 2017 that they’ve won four in a row against them. That’s baseball, I guess!

Kyle Freeland continues success

Kyle Freeland didn’t quite make it through seven innings for the third-straight game, but he did get through six.

The Dodgers struck early with an RBI single by Justin Turner to score Freddie Freeman, who stole his seventh base of the year. Chris Taylor subsequently walked, but Freeland got Max Muncy to swing through an 87 MPH slider to end the inning.

Hanser Alberto led off the second with a 401-foot solo shot, but then Trayce Thompson and Gavin Lux struck out back-to-back (though Austin Barnes then walked).

Freeland held the Dodgers scoreless for the next three innings (including a 1-2-3 third), but noted Rockie-killer Max Muncy smashed a 443-foot homer in the sixth to cut the Rockies’ lead to four. However, the next three batters were retired and Freeland’s day was done.

Kyle Freeland’s final pitching line: 6 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K.

Hello, Charlie!

Charlie Blackmon had himself a night at the plate. He went 4-for-5 with a double (off old friend Yency Almonte) and an RBI. The double was the 277th of Blackmon’s career, tied with Carlos González for third-most in franchise history. He also dominated Clayton Kershaw, adding three more hits off him. Blackmon is 21-for-69 all-time against the Dodgers’ star.

Sorry not sorry, Kershaw!

It wasn’t just Charlie Blackmon who roughed up Kershaw, though. Randal Grichuk and Elias Díaz both hit homers off him in the second and third innings, and Kershaw gave up four walks. His six earned runs were the most he’s given up since 2017. The Rockies scored in each of the first four innings, with a three-run second.

As mentioned, Blackmon went 4-for-5 (3-for-3 against Kershaw). Brendan Rodgers and Elias Díaz also had two-hit nights. The only starters who went hitless were Connor Joe, Kris Bryant and Elehuris Montero, but each one drew walks. Kershaw allowed four walks total for the first time since August 1, 2019.

Randal Grichuk and Elias Díaz both knocked home runs off Kershaw — Grichuk hit a 376-footer to lead off the second and Díaz crushed a 445-foot concourse shot as the second batter in the third.

THE CALL



THE BLAST TO THE CONCOURSE



THE BAT TOSS @EliasDiaz32‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/13Qyf4547C — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 29, 2022

So overall, you could say it was a good offensive showing for the Rockies.

Up Next

The Rockies will look to sweep (!) the Dodgers tomorrow while they host the Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche (and on the eve of their celebration parade). Julio Urías will take the mound against Germán Márquez. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. MT. See you there!