Colorado Rockies game no. 76 thread: Julio Urías vs. Germán Márquez

Today the Rockies will play the Dodgers for the sixth time this season and they will be looking for their fifth win with two series wins already guaranteed. The five wins equate to a .800 winning percentage with an .857 mark on the line.

After this series is over, the Rockies will face the Dodgers 13 more times (seven in July and six in September). Can you even imagine if the Rockies can keep up this pace or even something close to it?

First things first, the Rockies are hunting for a sweep with Germán Márquez (4-5, 5.58 ERA) on the mound. Márquez is coming off one of his best outings of the season, a 7 2/3-inning, three-hit, shutout against the Twins. That performance is pretty similar to the one game he’s faced the Dodgers this season, which was back in Game No. 2, and the result was a 3-2 win over L.A. where Márquez gave up one run on three hits in seven innings.

The Rockies will face Julio Urías (5-6, 2.48 ERA), who has thrown three quality starts in a row with a 1.50 ERA and a .129 batting average against during that stretch. Urías’s 2.48 ERA is 10th best in the NL this season for pitchers who qualify with at least 1.0 inning pitched per team game.

Helping add to the winning atmosphere, the 2022 Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche will be at the game and throwing out the first pitch.

The Cup will be there. This time, if anyone drops it, at least it will be on grass instead of ice.

First Pitch: 6:40 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: