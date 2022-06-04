Braves 6, Rockies 2: So close, and yet so far...

It was another low-scoring affair through nine, but the Rockies came out on the losing end of another extra-inning game. But one positive is that the City Connect jerseys looked great!

Land of the Freeland

Kyle Freeland has had an up-and-down year so far, but he pitched one of his best games tonight. The Denver native spun seven innings of one-run ball, throwing 89 pitches (59 strikes). He walked one and struck out three. The sole run came on a solo shot by Austin Riley in the sixth inning.

Stellar start for the hometown kid



Couldn’t have wrote a better story for the debut of our City Connects. Baseball is special pic.twitter.com/Bx8eSate3W — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 5, 2022

Hello offense?

The Rockies offense, unfortunately, went dormant for the second straight game. The Rox mustered just three hits all game: two singles in the fourth by Brendan Rodgers and José Iglesias, and an RBI single in the 10th by Elias Díaz. Their first run scored on a wild pitch during the fourth as well.

Brendan Rodgers scores on a wild pitch pic.twitter.com/472qMwZ1GW — RoxGifsVids (@RoxGifsVids) June 5, 2022

They drew twice as many walks (6) as hits (3). Notably, they drew three walks in the third before they recorded their first hit. In fact, they loaded the bases in back-to-back innings before finally catching the break in the fourth. They also left 18 on base and struck out 11 times.

Bullpen blows it in extras

The Rockies didn’t have much offense throughout the game, but neither did the Braves, especially in the later innings. In the eighth and ninth, they only recorded one hit before heading to extras. Tyler Kinley allowed the hit, but also struck out a batter in his inning of work. Daniel Bard pitched a clean ninth, striking out two Braves to send it to extras tied 1-1.

Daniel Bard strikes out a pair in a 1-2-3 9th inning pic.twitter.com/S3XRanH6Ob — RoxGifsVids (@RoxGifsVids) June 5, 2022

That’s when the wheels fell off.

Alex Colomé pitched the 10th, where he allowed an RBI sac fly to Ronald Acuña Jr. to give the Braves a 2-1 lead with their ghost runner. Elias Díaz would score the Rockies ghost runner, but that was the end of the line.

Jhoulys Chacín pitched the 11th and allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits — an RBI double to Marcell Ozuna, an RBI double to William Contreras, and a two-run homer to Adam Duvall.

Up Next

The Rockies look to avoid the four-game sweep against the Braves. Ryan Feltner (1-1, 3.71 ERA) will take the mound against Braves righty Charlie Morton (3-3, 5.28 ERA). First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. See you then!