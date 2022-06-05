Colorado Rockies game no. 54 thread: Charlie Morton vs Ryan Feltner

The Colorado Rockies squandered nine innings of excellent pitching in back-to-back games against the Atlanta Braves due to an anemic offense and bullpen implosions in extras. The Rockies have three or less hits in back-to-back games at Coors Field for the first time in franchise history and are now staring down the barrel of a sweep in the Mile High City. They’ll need to play clean defensive baseball and actual offense if they want to avoid falling to the World Champion Braves this afternoon.

Ryan Feltner will be toeing the rubber for the Rockies to close out this homestand. In three starts so far he has an ERA of 3.71 with 20 strikeouts. Feltner earned himself another start in the rotation after an excellent Coors Field debut against the Miami Marlins on Memorial Day. In that start he went a career high seven innings while only allowing one earned run and striking out six batters. With parts of the Rockies rotation struggling immensely, another strong start from Feltner could cement his spot on the team moving forward.

On the bump for the Braves is the veteran right-hander in Charlie Morton. With an ERA of 5.47 in ten starts this season, Morton might be the most beatable of the pitchers the Rockies have faced in this series. He has given up a home run and three or more earned runs in three straight games. While he has fared fairly well against the Rockies in his career, with a respectable 3.65 ERA in 11 starts, his numbers at Coors Field are less than stellar. In six starts at altitude he has an ERA of 5.08, has given up three home runs, and has a strikeout to walk ratio of 22 to 15. Morton is running a five pitch mix in 2022: a mid-90s four seam fastball, a curveball, a sinker, a changeup, and a cutter.

First Pitch: 1:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: