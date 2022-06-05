Braves 8, Rockies 7: Not enough.

The Colorado Rockies continue to tumble, unable to overcome a deficit they were under since the beginning of the game. The offense showed up but it just wasn’t enough. With this 8-7 loss to the Atlanta Braves, the Rockies have been swept in a four game series at home for the first time since 2019, have lost 20 of their last 27 games, fall to 23-31 on the season, and lose even more ground in a nearly impossible to conquer division.

Feltner Not Feeling It

In his first truly bad start of the season, Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner struggled immensely. In the first inning he threw 38 pitches and allowed three earned runs. In the second he gave up another three on a towering home run to dead center by Matt Olson. In three innings of work Feltner threw 78 total pitches, gave up six earned runs on seven hits and a walk, and struck out just three. He struggled with the use of his secondary pitches and wasn’t really fooling any of the Braves’ hitters because of that. Feltner’s ERA for the season jumped to 5.85 in a less than ideal audition for a permanent place in the rotation.

Less Brutal Bullpen

The Rockies bullpen was forced to relieve Ryan Feltner after just three innings and luckily kept the gap from widening between the two clubs for the remainder of the game. In six innings of relief the Rockies’ bullpen gave up just two more runs to the Braves. A wild pitch from Lucas GIlbreath and a throwing error from catcher Brian Serven brought home one, and the other was a home run yielded by Bob Stephenson. Jhoulys Chacín pitched 1 2⁄ 3 innings while striking out two, giving up two hits and a walk. He was charged with the unearned run from the wild pitch and error. Gilbreath relieved Chacín and settled in after said wild pitch. He went for 1 1⁄ 3 innings with two strikeouts and a walk. Bob Stephenson struck out three batters, but did allow what would end up being the back-breaking home run for the Rockies. Carlos Estévez pitched a solid ninth inning with a strikeout.

Errors Remain Ever-Present

Errors have continued to be an issue in the Rockies clubhouse, and it’s costing the Rockies games. After two more tacked on to the season total this afternoon the Rockies lead the league with a tremendous 46 errors. A Brian Serven throwing error off a wild pitch from Lucas Gilbreath brought in the Braves’ seventh run of the game, which could have been a difference maker in a comeback attempt. Ryan McMahon bobbled a sharp grounder that fortunately didn’t lead to any damage, but it was his 11th error of the season. He had just seven in all of 2021 and was a candidate for a Gold Glove. His 11 errors in 2022 are the most among all major leaguers.

Offense Re-Emerges

After being dormant for two games, the Rockies offense finally came back to life in today’s ballgame. Unfortunately it wasn’t enough to climb out of the hole that the team had dug, but it was promising to see. Brendan Rodgers continues to be red hot with a 3-for-5 effort this afternoon with three RsBI. Rodgers had two extra base hits: a double and a home run. Garrett Hampson, Ryan McMahon, Charlie Blackmon, and Brian Serven all had two hits in the ballgame. Serven hit a two run home run for his third of the season, giving him the most of all Rockies catchers to take the field so far this season. Charlie Blackmon attempted to galvanize the Rockies to a win with a second deck shot in the bottom of the ninth. Chuck Nazty’s home run ties him with Troy Tulowitzki for all-time franchise RsBI, and puts him at 199 career big flys. CJ Cron entered the game as a pinch hitter and wallopeda double off the outfield wall to represent the tying run, but unfortunately would not score. The Rockies must keep offensive momentum going with a difficult series in San Francisco on the horizon.

Homers in the green unis..



*chefs kiss* pic.twitter.com/TuHp0OFgQF — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 5, 2022

Charlie Blackmon makes it a 1-run game! pic.twitter.com/gaZ1jGQwPK — RoxGifsVids (@RoxGifsVids) June 5, 2022

Coming Up Next

The Rockies have tomorrow off as a travel day. They’ll hop on a plane to the Bay Area to kick off a road drip with a three game series against the San Francisco Giants. Germán Márquez will have the mound on Tuesday night against Giants ace Carlos Rodón. First pitch is at 7:45 PM MDT.