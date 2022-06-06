 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Brendan Rodgers named NL Player of the Week

A stellar seven-game stretch, highlighted by a three-homer game, earns Rodgers his first Player of the Week award

By Skyler Timmins
/ new

Major League Baseball announced on Monday that Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers has been named the National League Player of the Week after slashing .345/.424/.828 with two doubles, four home runs, and seven RBI during last week’s homestand against the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves.

Rodgers provided plenty of spark for the Rockies' offense, going 10-for-29 and scoring 10 runs. His most notable performance for the week came against the Marlins on June 1 when he swatted three home runs, including a walk-off home run in the 10th inning. That was his first career multi-homer game as well as his first career walk-off homer.

He became the 15th Rockie to ever hit three home runs in a game and the first since Ryan McMahon accomplished the feat on April 6, 2021. He also became the first National League player to hit a walk-off for his third homer of the game since Joey Votto in 2012.

It’s a nice turnaround for Rodgers after he started the season with a .078/.172/.098 batting slash through April, but quickly turned things around the next month. In 24 games in May, Rodgers batted .347/.380/.484 with two home runs and 18 RBI and had a 20-game hitting streak that ran from May 9 to June 2, the ninth streak of that length in club history.

Through 44 games this season, Rodgers is batting .266/.316/.428 with six home runs and 26 RBI, he also has struck out 36 times with just 11 walks.

More From Purple Row

Loading comments...