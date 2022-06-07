Colorado Rockies game no. 55 thread: Germán Márquez vs Carlos Rodón

The Rockies are on the heels of being swept by the defending World Champion Atlanta Braves. Now, after taking a day off on Monday, they hit the road and head to San Francisco to get back in the win column against the Giants.

Much has been made about the struggles of Germán Márquez (1-5, 6.71 ERA) this season. Entering Tuesday as being tied with Patrick Corbin for having the highest ERA among qualified starting pitchers, the 27-year-old righty is looking for answers as to how to turn things around this season. Things have only gotten worse for Márquez since the start of the season, as his monthly ERA has risen through April, May, and now June. The Giants have hit the Venezuelan-born pitcher very hard throughout his career, especially last season - if Márquez can’t figure things out on Tuesday, it could be a long, late night.

Meanwhile, the Giants have gotten solid production out of Carlos Rodón (4-4, 3.44 ERA). The 29-year-old lefty has thrown at least five innings in all but one start this season, allowing three earned runs or less in those outings (including a 12-strikeout performance against the Marlins in his season debut). His lone rough start of the season came in mid-May when he was beaten up by the Cardinals. Beyond that, he’s been everything Giants fans could have hoped for a more when he was signed to a two-year deal this offseason. Rodón faced the Rockies this past May, allowing two runs in six innings in an eventual 8-5 Giants win.

Reigning Player of the Week Brendan Rodgers is looking to continue his hot streak. He’s hit the Giants well in his short career, and manager Bud Black clearly has faith as he has Rodgers hitting fourth in the lineup. The Rockies, looking to add some more pop to the lineup behind Rodgers, have called up Elehuris Montero from Triple-A. He’ll bat seventh and play third base, giving Ryan McMahon the day off. José Iglesias and C.J. Cron have hit Rodón in the past as well - they’re hitting .357 and .417, respectively, against the southpaw.

First Pitch: 7:45 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

