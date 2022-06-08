Colorado Rockies game no. 56 thread: Antonio Senzatela vs. Alex Wood

After losing four straight and 15 of their last 21, the Rockies earned a much-needed win on Wednesday. Now, they’ll look to build on that momentum tonight in another game against the Giants at Oracle Park.

Antonio Senzatela (2-3, 5.40 ERA) will be on the mound for Colorado. In 35 innings over eight starts this season, he’s posted a 1.97 WHIP with 14 strikeouts. He’s also at a career-low ground-ball rate at 44.4% compared to his 51.1% career average. On May 16 against the Giants, Senzatela suffered a lower back strain and had to leave the game after two innings. This will be his second start back from being on the IL and hopefully, it goes better than his first. On June 1 against the Marlins, Senzatela gave up 13 hits for six runs with a homer in 5 1⁄ 3 innings.

The Rockies will be taking on San Francisco’s Alex Wood (3-5, 4.66 ERA), who has 50 strikeouts, and a 1.43 WHIP in 10 starts (48 1⁄ 3 innings). Two of those starts have been against the Rockies this season and in those Wood is 1-0 with one no decision. He gave up one run on seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks on May 10 in the Giants 9-2 win at Oracle Park. On May 16, he was hit harder, giving up three runs on six hits with five strikeouts in 4 1⁄ 3 innings, but the Giants rallied back to win 7-6 on a Mike Yastrzemski homer in the ninth at Coors Field.

For the second-straight game, power-hitting rookie Elehuris Montero will be in the lineup, this time at DH.

First Pitch: 7:45 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: