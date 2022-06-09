Colorado Rockies game no. 57 thread: Austin Gomber vs. Logan Webb

Austin Gomber has allowed 17 earned runs in his last two starts combined (6 1⁄ 3 IP). The Rockies were reportedly considering a move last week that would put a starter in the bullpen, and while a name was never identified, a safe presumption could be Gomber’s 6.54 ERA in question.

The Rockies hand Gomber the ball after emptying their bullpen tank on Wednesday — Alex Colomé, Tyler Kinley, Daniel Bard, Carlos Estévez — and now would be an ideal time for Gomber to eat through at least six innings. Colorado may otherwise run on bullpen fumes until an off day this upcoming Monday. Robert Stephenson and Lucas Gilbreath have not thrown since Sunday, but both of them have ERA’s north of five. It will likely be the two of them tasked with the latter innings of today’s contest.

The Giants announced their starting pitcher for this afternoon shortly before Wednesday’s game. Logan Webb will take the ball today after being rumored to pitch Friday against the Dodgers; it appears the Giants will instead throw a bullpen-heavy staff on Friday night and hand today’s contest to an established starter.

Webb failed to complete the fifth inning of his last start, allowing four earned runs to the Marlins but also striking out six of them. That outing came on the heels of an eight-inning, three-run performance in Philadelphia, and another long start would do wonders for a Giants bullpen that was heavily taxed like the Rockies on Wednesday night.

Webb works with a near-equal mix of sinkers, changeups and sliders. His changeup is often his go-to for strikeouts against lefties, but he’s also known mix the unconventional right-on-right changeup too. Sliders are his common weapon with right-handed batters and two strikes.

Colorado will stick around in the Golden State for a couple extra days after today’s contest. They will catch the getaway flight to San Diego this evening, looking for some extent of bullpen rest before then — while the Padres rest up on their off day today.

