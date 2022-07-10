C.J. Cron is a 2022 National League All-Star

For the first time in his nine-year career, C.J. Cron has been named an All-Star and will be the Colorado Rockies' lone representative at Dodger Stadium after a stellar first half. He is also the first Rockies first baseman named to the All-Star team since Todd Helton in 2004.

YOUR 2022 ROCKIES ALL-STAR...



⭐️C.J. CRON⭐️ pic.twitter.com/mjKcG1kkSa — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) July 10, 2022

Cron has played in all but two games this season with Colorado and has become the main offensive force in the lineup. Through 84 games this season, Cron is batting .295/.350/.551 with 20 home runs, 66 RBI, and 179 total bases which are third-most in the National League. The majority of his damage has come at Coors Field where he has a .344 AVG and an OPS of 1.085 with 15 home runs and 50 RBI.

You can see the moment that manager Bud Black made the announcement below.

That moment you find out you’re going to the All-Star Game



Congrats @CCron24! pic.twitter.com/ITtOT09MOa — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) July 10, 2022

Cron is currently day-to-day after being hit in the wrist with a pitch during a game against the Diamondbacks on Friday, but it appears he is expected to return to the lineup soon.

Since signing a minor league contract with the Rockies prior to the 2021 season, Cron has become one of the most consistent and bombastic hitters in purple, and become a main staple at first base, a place where the Rockies struggled to find much consistency. He is currently in the first year of a two-year extension that he signed in the offseason.

While talking to Drew Goodman and Jeff Huson during Sunday’s broadcast, Cron also mentioned that he is open to participating in the Home Run Derby should that invitation come, which all I can say to that is, yes, please.

The MLB All-Star Game will take place on July 19 at Dodger Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. MDT, and the game will be televised nationally on FOX.