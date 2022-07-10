Rockies 3, Diamondbacks 2: You’re locked in here with me!

The Colorado Rockies knocked out a series win in the desert against the Arizona Diamondbacks this afternoon with a 3-2 victory. This marks the Rockies’ first series win at Chase Field since August of 2020, and their first four-game series win at Chase Field in franchise history. With the win this afternoon the Rockies have reached out and dragged the DBacks into the basement of the National League West. They are coming down with us hand in unlovable hand.

A Márqued improvement

Germán Márquez had a strong outing for the Rockies this afternoon to wrap up the series as he continues to work towards regaining form. The outing started with a tough break when Ketel Marte swatted a solo home run on a fastball low out of the zone. Márquez rebounded well, setting down the next twelve in a row. He ran into a little bit of trouble in the sixth with another run crossing the plate, but he limited the damage and persevered through several more batters. Márquez ended up with a strong seven inning Quality Start for the afternoon, giving up two earned runs on just three hits and two walks. He struck out four batters and made good use of his pitch arsenal. His fastball looked much better than it has in previous outings while his sinker and knuckle curve worked well for him. Márquez now has five wins on the season and lowered his ERA to 5.66 today.

Germán Márquez

7 IP

3 H

2 R

2 BB

4 Ks pic.twitter.com/9ZFHrwkooJ — RoxGifsVids (@RoxGifsVids) July 10, 2022

Like a Hampson on a wheel

Shortstop Garrett Hampson ended up one of the games major MVPs. The Rockies struggled on offense with the DBacks playing excellent defense. They were robbed in the outfield three times—once per outfielder—in the first three innings. Connor Joe, Brendan Rodgers, and Ryan McMahon all took starting pitcher Tyler Gilbert to the wall, only for an incredible catch from a Diamondbacks outfielder to rob them of extra bases. The Rockies were shut out through six innings, but managed to change their fortunes in the seventh. Ryan McMahon reached on a solid single and Yonathan Daza reached on a fielders choice-turned-error that allowed McMahon to scurry to third base. With two outs, Garrett Hampson took to the plate and walloped a double to the wall that tied the ballgame. After a pitching change, Connor Joe brought Hampson home for the winning run with a single off of newly named DBacks All-Star Joe Mantiply.

Connor Joe puts Rockies in front pic.twitter.com/KKeMvTpJpH — RoxGifsVids (@RoxGifsVids) July 10, 2022

Daniel Bard is an All-Star in my heart

The Rockies bullpen kept the Diamondbacks off the board for the final two innings in relief of Germán Márquez. Alex Colomé handled the eighth inning with his usual slow and deliberate style. He did give up a hit, but also struck out two batters in an inning of work. Closer Daniel Bard handled the ninth inning with gusto for his 18th save of the season. Bard struck out two batters in a 1-2-3 final inning. Bard has been an excellent closer for the Rockies this season and should have been named to the All-Star Game this afternoon. With 18 saves—a top ten mark in the major leagues—and an ERA of just 2.20, Bard could definitely have joined CJ Cron in representing the Rockies at the Midsummer Classic. He still has a chance as an alternate depending on who on the pitching staff drops out before the break.

Daniel Bard strikes out two in a 1-2-3 9th and notches his 18th save of the season pic.twitter.com/t6iGMWVtdW — RoxGifsVids (@RoxGifsVids) July 10, 2022

Coming Up Next

The Rockies will hop on the plane home to Coors Field to take on the San Diego Padres in a four game series to start the final week of the first half. Sean Manaea will take the mound for the Padres while José Ureña will make his second start in a Rockies uniform after a strong outing last week. First pitch is at 6:40 PM MDT.