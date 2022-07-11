The Colorado Rockies farm system had a good week overall, with only one squad dropping their series. On the short-season front, the ACL Rockies tallied four wins while the DSL racked up five wins between the two teams. The ACL Rockies grabbed headlines on Friday in their 2-0 win against the ACL Giants Black, with Bryan Mena, Jordy Vargas and Gabriel Rodriguez combining to throw a no-hitter.

For the full-season clubs, the Albuquerque Isotopes dropped their road series against Round Rock (TEX). The Hartford Yard Goats split their road set with New Hampshire (TOR), as did the Spokane Indians at home against Tri-City (LAA). The Fresno Grizzlies were the big winners again, taking five of six at home against San Jose (SF).

3B Warming Bernabel (No. 18 PuRP) was not around to enjoy Fresno’s success because he was promoted to High-A Spokane on July 3rd. After posting a .323/.394/.542 line in June, Bernabel earned a spot in the Indians lineup and hit the ground running in his first week with his new squad. He posted a .714 SLG and even 1.000 OPS in 21 AB, hitting two home runs and collecting 15 TB. Bernabel now has a 34 XBH and a .902 OPS this season, confirming the promise he showed in the ACL in 2021 is for real in his first full-season in the minors.

Top 30 PuRPs

Triple-A: Albuquerque Isotopes (2-4, 39-45 overall)

Karl Kauffmann (No. 20 PuRP) showed well in his Triple-A debut last week. Kauffmann allowed two unearned runs over five innings, striking out four with just three hits allowed in his first start for the Isotopes. Relievers Julian Fernandez (HM PuRP) and Nick Kennedy also had fine weeks out of the bullpen, with Kennedy tossing two scoreless innings while Fernandez struck out six in 2 ⅔ shutout innings.

At the plate, former first-round pick D.J. Peterson continued to be the power source for the Albuquerque lineup, posting a 1.289 OPS and mashing three home runs to bring his season total up 10. Wynton Bernard continued his torrid season with two home runs, two stolen bases and six RBI. Sam Hilliard also had a fine week with three of his four hits going for extra-bases and a 1.032 OPS.

Double-A: Hartford Yard Goats (3-3, 49-32 overall)

Hunter Stovall had a phenomenal week at the dish, going 11-for-24 with a team-leading 17 TB and 1.208 OPS. Stovall has been on a hot stretch of late, posting a 121 wRC+ since the start of June. Daniel Montano continued his strong season with three home runs and tied Stovall for the team lead in RBI (6) and runs (5). Grant Lavigne (No. 22 PuRP) made his Hartford debut, going 5-for-18 with three runs scored.

Mitchell Kilkenny (No. 23 PuRP) had a two-start week, and performed consistently with two runs allowed and four strikeouts in each. All told, Kilkenny finished with a 3.60 ERA over 10 IP. Michael Baird delivered the strongest start of the week with four hits, a walk and one run allowed over seven innings with 10 punchouts. Tony Locey made his first start as a Yard Goat, allowing five earned runs over 5 ⅔ innings.

High-A: Spokane Indians (3-3, 40-38 overall)

The departure of Locey opened a spot for Mason Green in the Indians’ rotation. It was an up-and-down debut as Green allowed two earned runs over five innings with seven strikeouts and no walks, but did permit nine hits and five total runs in his first start. Will Ethridge and Joe Rock (No. 16 PuRP) had shutout performances, each allowing three hits over six innings with five strikeouts.

Zac Veen (No. 1 PuRP) was a force for the Spokane offense again, going 10-for-24 with seven runs scored and three stolen bases. His 35 stolen bases and 59 runs scored this season leads the Northwest League. Julio Carreras (HM PuRP) also posted a 10-for-24, with five of his hits good for extra-bases and a team-high eight driven-in and 17 TB. Hunter Goodman had a tough first act for Spokane, collecting three hits and a homer but striking out in 10 of 16 AB.

Fresno Grizzlies (5-1, 51-30 overall)

Cullen Kafka threw five innings of one-run ball in his start while Case Williams allowed two runs on two hits and no walks in six innings. McCade Brown had another stellar outing with one run, a walk and four hits surrendered over six innings while striking out six.

The Grizzlies’ offense was spear-headed by Yorvis Torrealba, who posted a ridiculous 1.525 OPS during the week. All told, Torrealba finished 9-for-16 with four extra-base hits, a BB-to-K of 4-to-0 and a team-high seven runs scored and 14 TB. Benny Montgomery (No. 2 PuRP) showed well in his return from his ACL rehab assignment, smacking a home run and posting a .412/.444/.647 line in four games. Juan Guerrero was also exceptional with team-leading six RBI and even 1.000 OPS.

★ ★ ★

Week of 7/4-7/10 (Hitters) Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Zac Veen 1 High-A 10/25 0 3 1 3 Benny Montgomery 2 Low-A 7/17 1 6 1 0 Drew Romo 3 High-A 2/8 0 1 1 0 Elehuris Montero 5 MLB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ezequiel Tovar 6 Double-A (IL) 1/5 N/A N/A N/A N/A Michael Toglia 7 Double-A 3/20 1 8 5 1 Ryan Vilade 8 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brent Doyle 10 Double-A 4/19 1 6 1 2 Colton Welker 11 SF Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adael Amador 17 Low-A 4/13 0 4 5 0 Warming Bernabel 18 High-A 4/16 1 2 0 0 Grant Lavigne 22 Double-A 5/21 0 9 3 0 Aaron Schunk 24 Double-A 4/19 0 6 2 0 Yanquiel Fernandez 25 Low-A 3/12 1 3 1 0 Dyan Jorge 26 DSL 6/19 2 6 2 3 Hunter Goodman 27 High-A 1/16 0 11 0 0 Willie MacIver 28 Double-A 2/15 1 9 1 0 Eddy Diaz 30 High-A 5/17 2 3 0 1 Julio Carreras HM High-A 10/23 1 3 1 0 Jameson Hannah HM Double-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Juan Brito HM Low-A 5/25 0 4 0 0 Bladimir Restituyo HM High-A 2/14 0 3 0 0

Week of 7/4-7/10 (Pitchers) Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Ryan Rolison 4 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chris McMahon 9 N/A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jaden Hill 12 N/A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Helcris Olivarez 13 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sam Weatherly 14 High-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ryan Feltner 15 Triple-A 1/1 3.2 0/0 3 3 Joe Rock 16 High-A 1/1 6.0 0/0 5 1 Noah Davis 19 Double-A 1/1 6.0 3/3 4 1 Karl Kauffmann 20 Triple-A 1/1 5.0 2/0 4 3 Jordy Vargas 21 DSL N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mitchell Kilkenny 23 Double-A 2/2 10.0 4/4 8 3 McCade Brown 29 Low-A 1/1 6.0 1/1 6 1 Tony Locey HM Double-A 1/1 5.2 6/5 4 3 Julian Fernández HM Triple-A 3/0 2.2 0/0 6 3 Brayan Castillo HM Low-A 1/1 5.1 4/4 5 1

Season to Date (Hitters) Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Zac Veen 1 High-A 76/273 10 68 41 35 Benny Montgomery 2 Low-A 29/99 3 32 4 3 Drew Romo 3 High-A 75/258 5 50 22 13 Elehuris Montero 5 MLB 68/208 13 51 19 3 Ezequiel Tovar 6 Double-A (IL) 84/264 13 64 25 17 Michael Toglia 7 Double-A 59/283 15 110 45 5 Ryan Vilade 8 Triple-A (IL) 59/223 3 34 32 5 Brent Doyle 10 Double-A 61/272 11 99 15 16 Colton Welker 11 SF Triple-A (IL) 12/37 2 7 6 0 Adael Amador 17 Low-A 84/277 10 44 47 13 Warming Bernabel 18 High-A 89/283 12 41 29 21 Grant Lavigne 22 Double-A 81/259 5 77 39 2 Aaron Schunk 24 Double-A 67/272 8 61 19 4 Yanquiel Fernandez 25 Low-A 71/279 10 68 29 4 Dyan Jorge 26 DSL 28/90 2 18 9 9 Hunter Goodman 27 High-A 85/298 23 88 26 4 Willie MacIver 28 Double-A 47/224 11 73 18 8 Eddy Diaz 30 High-A 61/245 4 54 20 29 Julio Carreras HM High-A 76/274 9 78 19 7 Jameson Hannah HM Double-A (IL) 27/99 1 25 12 7 Juan Brito HM Low-A 56/224 5 48 44 11 Bladimir Restituyo HM High-A 52/212 4 47 3 12

Season to Date (Pitchers) Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Ryan Rolison 4 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chris McMahon 9 N/A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jaden Hill 12 N/A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Helcris Olivarez 13 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sam Weatherly 14 High-A (IL) 2/2 6.1 4/4 11 2 Ryan Feltner 15 Triple-A 9/9 42.0 19/16 51 15 Joe Rock 16 High-A 14/14 78.1 39/30 83 26 Noah Davis 19 Double-A 16/16 78.2 64/61 84 37 Karl Kauffmann 20 Triple-A 16/16 82.2 38/35 88 37 Jordy Vargas 21 DSL 2/2 9.0 2/2 14 1 Mitchell Kilkenny 23 Double-A 14/14 53.0 35/35 43 17 McCade Brown 29 Low-A 10/10 50.0 27/24 71 14 Tony Locey HM Double-A 13/13 72.2 38/28 68 42 Julian Fernández HM Triple-A 31/0 28.2 23/21 30 18 Brayan Castillo HM Low-A 14/14 64.1 43/38 61 30

★ ★ ★

Upcoming Schedule

Triple-A Albuquerque: 7-12-7/17 @ Sacramento (SF)

Double-A Hartford: 7-12-7/17 vs Harrisburg (WAS)

High-A Spokane: 7-12-7/17 @ Eugene (SF)

Low-A Fresno: 7-12-7/17 @ Rancho Cucamonga (LA)