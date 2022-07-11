Affected by Altitude: Mac to the Future(s Game)

The Purple Row podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by staff writers Evan Lang, Skyler Timmins, and Mac Wilcox, who are all incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Purple Row content for you to enjoy.

This week, Mac has returned to us! ...But now Skyler is gone. Mac and Evan finish off the June Player of the Month ratings, Kris Bryant has finally uncorked the power in his bat, and Daniel Bard keeps going strong as the Rockies closer. Meanwhile, José Ureña made his return to the bigs in a Colorado Rockies uniform. He performed admirably in a spot start for the injured Antonio Senzatela, but the cost was heavy. Once-top corner infielder prospect Colton Welker has been designated for assignment and claimed away. Was it worth it? Evan also complains about Elehuris Montero not getting enough playing time for the third week in a row after some quotes from Bud Black were posted in Thomas Harding’s newsletter. While one top prospect struggles to find footing in the major leagues, two more are set to represent the Rockies in the Futures Game during All-Star festivities.

...Speaking of festivities, the World Baseball Classic is returning at last! Last held in 2017, the WBC in 2021 was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thankfully the exciting worldwide showcase will be returning in 2023!

This episode was recorded on Friday, July 8th, 2022. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.