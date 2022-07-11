Pebble Report Podcast: The All-June Team, MLB Draft Preview

Welcome back to the Pebble Report Podcast!

Justin Wick (@justwick) and Kenneth Weber (@KDub1988) break down a full 26-man roster out of top Rockies prospects based on June performance. They also discuss the incoming wave of prospects that Colorado may pursue in the MLB Draft this month; the Rockies hold the 10th, 31st and 38th selections, and the full first round could be particularly heavy on position players.

Topics include the degree of willingness to pursue high school pitching, the risk-versus-reward surrounding Kumar Rocker, the best available bats by position, the long-term positional needs in Denver and the history of Colorado’s draft strategy.

Justin also announces his side of the Tacos vs. Taco’s debate...