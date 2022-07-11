MLB unveils 2022 All-Star Game uniforms

This morning, Major League Baseball shared photos of the 2022 All-Star Game uniforms.

Given that the Dodgers are hosting this year’s ASG, the National League will wear white jerseys while the American League will have dark gray tops. The lettering will be in gold, using the same script as a player’s home-team uniform.

See for yourself:

Sleeve patches are part of the look as well. The All-Star Game logo will appear on the right sleeve while a patch on the left sleeve acknowledges the player’s selection to the All-Star team.

The player’s name and number, also in gold, will appear on the back.

According to Nike, the jerseys are “inspired by the fame and fortune of the city of angels,” and “the club-specific chest graphic is drawn from the gold sheen of Hollywood award shows.”

While many fans have expressed disappointment that players once again will not be wearing their home uniform in the ASG, this year’s ensemble suggests a compromise: MLB has created the jersey while adding the team’s lettering as a tribute. (Hey, you can’t sell merch if you don’t create a new jersey….)

If you’re interested, the merch is available in the MLB Shop, and you can see a Colorado Rockies ASG hat here.

There are also leaves (palm tree fronds?) on the underside of the brim.

And here’s the jersey:

There’s no word on the socks. A range of t-shirts and hoodies are available.

Also, @EMoRoboCo pointed out an early problem in the MLB Shop.

Hey, it’s a Monday though, hopefully, the Rockies did not opt to leave CJ Cron in Phoenix before returning to Denver.

Verdict: The white jersey, I think, works. The contrast is sharp. The dark gray jersey, however, seems a bit blah given the occasion. I mean, it’s the All-Star Game, and it’s in Hollywood. A little flash is in order. But it’s a marked improvement over last year’s jerseys, which remain one of the great mysteries of the 2021 season.

That’s my take. Let us know what you think in the comments.

Poll What do you think of the 2022 All-Star Game jerseys? Very sharp — I like them.

Not so good.

Meh, whatever.

Just let them wear their home uniforms. vote view results 42% Very sharp — I like them. (9 votes)

0% Not so good. (0 votes)

38% Meh, whatever. (8 votes)

19% Just let them wear their home uniforms. (4 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

The 2022 All-Game will be played on Tuesday, July 19 with the Home Run Derby on July 18, and the Future Game on July 16.