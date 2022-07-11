Colorado Rockies game no. 87 thread: Sean Manaea vs. José Ureña

The Rockies return home for a four-game set against the Padres after going 3-4 on the road against the Dodgers and Diamondbacks — getting swept by the Dodgers and taking three of four from the D-Backs. They are in the middle of a 17-game stretch before the All-Star Break that began on July 1, and are 7-6 so far during that time. They have also won by a single run in each of their last three wins, and are 14-11 in one-run games this season.

The Padres have won just three of their last 10 games, and scored just one run in their last two games. They were outscored 15-1 and out-hit 24-9 by the San Francisco Giants. They have also been swept in their last three series played at Coors Field, losing 10 straight since May 12, 2021. Five of their 10 losses were decided by one run.

José Ureña (0-0, 2.51 ERA) will take the mound for the Rockies. It will be his second career start in a Rockies uniform today and his sixth career start against the Padres (first since 2019). He is 1-3 with a 3.77 ERA thus far and did not factor into the Rockies’ 2-1 loss to the Dodgers on July 6, despite tossing 6 2⁄ 3 innings and allowing just one run on five hits with three walks and two strikeouts. He pitched six scoreless innings before exiting the game with bases loaded and two outs in the seventh (a run came around on a wild pitch by Jake Bird).

Ureña will duel Padres’ lefty Sean Manaea (3-4, 4.18 ERA). Manaea is making his 16th start of 2022 and his third career start against the Rockies. In his last outing against the Mariners, Manaea tossed season-lows in innings pitched (3 1⁄ 3 ) and total pitches (77), allowing four earned runs, eight hits, and four walks in their 8-2 defeat. It was his first losing decision since May 7 against the Miami Marlins.

First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

